Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino shows off 35-lb. weight loss after getting out of prison

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is celebrating his new life outside of prison in more ways than one.

The "Jersey Shore" star, 37, has reunited with his wife, Lauren, and close friends from the reality TV show, and also is 35 pounds lighter after spending eight months behind bars for tax evasion in federal prison in Otisville, N.Y.

“This is what it looks like when you turn a negative Situation into a Positive Situation #clapbackseason,” the entertainer said on Instagram, posting a photo of himself at the gym on Friday.

Earlier this week in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Sorrentino revealed how he dropped so much weight while serving his sentence.

He said he worked out several times a day, starting at 7 a.m., and practiced intermittent fasting.

“I had to continually challenge myself, whether it was in the gym and/or diet,” the MTV star said. “I worked out between two to three times per day.”

Sorrentino said his fierce exercise regimen helped pass the time and stay positive. He especially hit the gym on holidays when he was alone and said he wanted to “do something to make my future self proud.”

Sorrentino was released from prison on Sept. 12 and celebrated the next phase of his life with a pizza party.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” he said in a statement at the time.

“We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback, and we can’t wait to show the world ours," Sorrentino added.