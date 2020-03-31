'Jersey Shore' star 'The Situation' on NJ coronavirus PSA: 'I wanted to be able to do my part'

"Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino joined "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday to talk about his public service announcement on behalf of the state of New Jersey in which he urged people to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"New Jersey is tough. We love to party and we love even harder. But the time for parties is over. Some of us are not taking this situation seriously," Sorrentino said in the PSA. "In fact, some of us are prolonging this pandemic by not following simple guidelines. OK, guys, be smart and do your part to flatten the curve."

Sorrentino told Hemmer he wanted to use his "platform" to help.

"Whether you love 'The Situation' or you hate 'The Situation,' you know who 'The Situation' is. And when Jersey tapped me on the shoulder ... I was very grateful to be a part of this," Sorrentino said. "I have a mother-in-law and I have a sister-in-law that work on the frontlines, and they pretty much come home, you know, crying. They work in the hospital. And, you know, I wanted to be able to do my part and use my platform to help others."

Hemmer asked Sorrentino why it's been so hard to get through to younger people about the danger posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"New Jersey hit me up and they said that people are having corona parties and that the young people are not listening," Sorrentino said. "And they asked me to get involved. And I was very excited and very grateful to share this message."

"I believe we all can ... sort of stand together, whether being positive or helping your neighbor or sharing the message of social distancing," Sorrentino added. "We all can do this together."