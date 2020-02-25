'Jersey Shore' star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi says filming the reality show gave her 'a lot of anxiety'

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has revealed that "anxiety" is part of the reason she'll end her run on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" after its third season.

During a visit to "Today" with her castmates, Polizzi, 32, revealed that she finds filming the show to be "a lot."

"I just feel like it's a lot," said the mother of three. "Especially with Angelo -- I had my third baby -- it's just a lot for me."

KIM KARDASHIAN REFLECTS ON ALICE JOHNSON CASE, HOW SHE WAS TOLD GOING TO THE WHITE HOUSE WOULD 'RUIN' HER CAREER

Polizzi is mother to Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo, about 9 months.

"I don't have a lot of help [with the kids] when we're filming and it gives me a lot of anxiety," she revealed. "I just have to do what's best for me at the moment."

The reality star also discussed motherhood.

When asked how she'd describe herself as a mother, she joked, "Frickin' awesome!"

ALL THE 'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STARS NOT RETURNING TO THEIR SEASONS (SO FAR)

Polizzi then addressed her female co-stars' mothering.

"They're amazing mothers," gushed Polizzi over Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese. "Jenni's the strongest mom I know and Deena's the most loving mother I've ever seen."

Polizzi revealed on the Dec. 6 episode of her podcast "It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey" that she would be leaving the long-running MTV show, which premiered in 2009.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I love you so much, and don’t hate me for my decision,” she said at the time. “I am retiring from 'Jersey Shore.' I am not coming back to 'Jersey Shore' for season 4 if there is one.

“The main reason is really… I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me," Polizzi confessed. "I try and quit every single day. I quit every time we film because I just hate being away from the kids."