‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi reveals moment she knew she was retiring from reality show

It’s only been a week since “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced her retirement from the popular reality series – signaling the end of an era.

Polizzi recently went on the “Mel Robbins Show” and explained the exact moment that she knew she would be stepping away from reality TV.

"I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn't happy in," the 32-year-old said when asked about her decision to hang up her “Jersey Shore” shoes. "Like, I was forcing myself to be 'happy' and I'm like that's not me. I'm not genuinely happy. That's when I'm like. 'I'm out!'"

Regardless of her reasons, the reality standout said coming to the decision was more difficult than she thought it would be once the moment finally reared its head.

"It was really hard," she said of closing that chapter of her life. "But I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be and it's being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking and drama."

Polizzi revealed on the Dec. 6 episode of her podcast "It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey" that she would be leaving the long-running MTV show, which premiered in 2009.

“I love you so much, and don’t hate me for my decision,” she said. “I am retiring from 'Jersey Shore.' I am not coming back to 'Jersey Shore' for season 4 if there is one.

“The main reason is really… I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me," Polizzi confessed. "I try and quit every single day. I quit every time we film because I just hate being away from the kids."

She explained that at this stage in her life, the show doesn’t fit her purpose – which for Polizzi, is her young family.

"I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore," she explained. "I want to be home with the kids. I don’t mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show."

Additionally, Polizzi explained that she was unhappy with the direction the show was moving in, though she left the door open for a potential sighting down the line.

“I’m not saying goodbye…I just need to move on from the show because I don’t like the direction it’s going in when it comes to the drama and the cattiness," she added.