Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi responds to critic who says she can't drink alcohol while breastfeeding

"Jersey Shore" star Nicole Polizzi snapped back at a social media user on Sunday who criticized her for drinking wine while bottle-feeding her newborn.

Polizzi, otherwise known as "Snooki," posted a photo of her drinking a glass of wine while feeding her 2-month-old son, Angelo, to Instagram alongside the caption: “What’s mom life like with 2 kids and a newborn?” THIS. #MomJuice #ImAGoodMomISwear."

One user was quick to condemn the 31-year-old's actions, writing: "You not suppose to drink alcohol if you breastfeeding your baby."

But Polizzi made sure her voice was heard.

"you're not a mom. I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what's necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live and keep being 17."

Despite her admission of sometimes drinking while breastfeeding now, Polizzi said in her 2013 book "Baby Bumps" that she stopped drinking while breastfeeding her firstborn, Lorenzo, because she felt her breast milk was tainted with alcohol.

"I could smell the sake bombs in the bottle," she wrote, according to the New York Daily News. "My milk was so full of alcohol, I could have used it to start a bonfire in the yard. I could have cleaned the toilet with it."

Alcohol is among liquids the Mayo Clinic recommends mothers avoid while breastfeeding. Polizzi said she does "what's necessary" to clean her milk. The clinic states online that if you do drink, to "avoid breast-feeding until the alcohol has completely cleared your breast milk."

Medical officials advise that, depending on your body weight and how much someone had had to drink, to wait two to three hours for the alcohol to cear from your system. "Pumping and dumping doesn't speed the elimination of alcohol from your body," according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that "moderate" alcohol intake, up to one standard drink per day, "is not known to be harmful to the infant, especially if the mother waits at least 2 hours after a single drink before nursing.

However, the development, growth and sleep patterns of infants who are exposed to alcohol through break milk can be affected when a mother breastfeeds, per officials, who say "not drinking alcohol is the safest option for breastfeeding mothers."