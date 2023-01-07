Jeremy Renner posts hospital photo, thanks medical staff in recovery update

Actor Jeremy Renner provided his latest medical update on Friday after suffering from a snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

In an Instagram story on Friday, Renner thanked the hospital's medical staff for aiding his recovery.

"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote accompanied by a photograph of himself lying in a hospital bed surrounded by medical staff.

Renner has kept his followers updated on his recovery since he endured severe injuries during the snowplow accident on Jan. 1, which required him to be airlifted from his home to a hospital before undergoing surgery the following day.

The Instagram story on Friday was his third post about his recovery.

His first update on his recovery came on Tuesday, when he shared on Instagram a photo from his hospital bed in which he thanked fans for their messages of support following his accident.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote in the caption.

On Thursday, Renner posted a video to his Instagram story that featured his sister massaging his head and making him laugh as their mother looked on. He wrote this was a "spa moment to lift my spirits."

The actor sustained his injuries from the massive snowplow as he was attempting to help a family member get their car unstuck from the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before.

Renner's reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX News Digital.