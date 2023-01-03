Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital bed after snowplow accident: ‘Thank you all for your kind words’

Jeremy Renner shared a selfie on Instagram following a traumatic injury after an accident on New Year's Day.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Deputies responded to reports of a traumatic injury at 9 a.m. near Mt. Rose Highway on the first day of the new year, located near the California/Nevada border.

Renner was then airlifted to a local hospital and had surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. He was reportedly the "only involved party in the incident."

"Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits," Renner's representative told Fox News Digital. "He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

MARK RUFFALO SENDS PRAYERS TO JEREMY RENNER, ASK FANS FOR WELL WISHES AFTER SNOWPLOWING ACCIDENT

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam shared in a press conference Tuesday that deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:55 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Balaam said previous evening conditions had seen approximately three feet of snow fall on the Mt. Rose area, and "multiple cars" had been abandoned overnight.

"While it was not snowing at the time of the accident, Mt. Rose Highway was closed," he said. By 9:30 a.m., the first unit arrived on scene and at 9:56 a.m., "Mr. Renner was taken via care flight" to a hospital.

"We believe this was a tragic accident," Balaam said. "This investigation is on going. We do not suspect any foul play."

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," a statement read, according to People. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the statement continued. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In December, Renner showed his five million Twitter followers just how serious conditions can be on the mountain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland," he tweeted and included a picture of a snow covered vehicle.

"The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.