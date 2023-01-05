Jeremy Renner shares 'ICU spa moment' after snowplowing accident: ‘Thank you mama’

Jeremy Renner shared an "ICU Spa moment" on his Instagram story Thursday morning following a traumatic injury after an accident on New Year’s Day.

"ICU Spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all for you, for your love."

The Marvel star is seen getting his head massaged while wearing a hairnet, medical mask and lying down on the hospital bed.

JEREMY RENNER EXITS SURGERY AFTER SUFFERING BLUNT CHEST TRAUMA AND ORTHOPEDIC INJURIES IN ACCIDENT: REPORT

It appears to be Renner’s sister providing the "spa moment," as a voice is heard in the background saying, "so sexy."

With Renner’s eyes barely open, he said with a weak voice, "this is the first shower…definitely a week or so…gross!"

Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno.

On Jan. 1, representatives for Renner confirmed that the Marvel star sustained injuries Sunday.

MARK RUFFALO SENDS PRAYERS TO JEREMY RENNER, ASK FANS FOR WELL WISHES AFTER SNOWPLOWING ACCIDENT

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," the statement read. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam recalled the New Year's Day incident when deputies responded to reports of a traumatic injury just before 9 a.m.

Balaam said the Mt. Rose area got three feet of snow the previous night, and "multiple cars" had been abandoned overnight.

"While it was not snowing at the time of the accident, Mt. Rose Highway was closed," he said. By 9:30 a.m., first responders arrived. At 9:56 a.m., "Mr. Renner was taken via care flight" to a hospital.

Balaam also described how the accident involving the "Mission: Impossible" actor happened. Per Balaam, a personal vehicle of Renner's, which was being driven by a family member, became stuck. Renner subsequently retrieved his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After successfully towing his own vehicle out of his driveway, Renner got out of the snowcat, and the massive snow groomer started to roll. "In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver's seat," Balaam said. "Based on our investigation, it's at this point Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully."

"We believe this was a tragic accident," Balaam said. "This investigation is ongoing. We do not suspect any foul play."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Hawkeye" star shared a selfie on Instagram appearing injured in a hospital bed on Tuesday following his traumatic injury and updated his fans.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Following the news, stars sent their well-wishes to Renner, 51, including Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo, actor Josh Gad and "Guardians of the Galaxy" director and new co-chairman of DC Studios, James Gunn.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.