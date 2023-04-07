Expand / Collapse search
Published

Jeremy Renner gives harrowing details of snowplow accident, Chris Pratt talks meeting wife at church

By Emily Trainham | Fox News
‘JUST LET ME GO’ – Jeremy Renner reveals ‘last words’ to his family after horrific snowplow accident. Continue reading here…

‘PLEASE SAVE ME’ – Chris Pratt felt ‘broken’ before meeting ‘woman of his dreams’ Katherine Schwarzenegger at church. Continue reading here…

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger met at church and have been married since 2019.

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger met at church and have been married since 2019. (Albert L. Ortega)

‘CAN’T HAVE IT BOTH WAYS' – Sarah Ferguson's harsh message to royals after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's exit. Continue reading here…

SIBLING RIVALRY – Prince William's new move sends message to Prince Harry, experts say: ‘The crown will win out over Tinseltown.’ Continue reading here…

‘IN SICKNESS AND IN HEALTH’ – Michael J. Fox reveals wife's reaction to Parkinson's disease diagnosis. Continue reading here…

‘WHOLLY INCONSISTENT WITH HIS LIFESTYLE’ – Lance Reddick's cause of death disputed by family attorney. Continue reading here…

DUTTON DRAMA – ‘Yellowstone’ future up in the air as cast member reveals, ‘I don’t even know what's going on.' Continue reading here…

Reese Witherspoon denies Tom Brady dating rumors.

Reese Witherspoon denies Tom Brady dating rumors. (Getty Images)

‘COMPLETELY FALSE’ – Reese Witherspoon shuts down Tom Brady dating rumors amid divorce news. Continue reading here…

STANDING UP TO BULLIES – ‘Jeopardy!’ champion quits social media after drawing Hitler comparisons. Continue reading here…

RIP NURSE ABLE – ‘M*A*S*H’ star Judy Farrell dead: The iconic cast then and now. Continue reading here…

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

