‘Yellowstone’ future up in the air as cast member reveals, ‘I don’t even know what’s going on’

Anyone wondering if season 5 of "Yellowstone" will return this summer and if star Kevin Costner will be featured in the new episodes, they are not alone.

Several cast members of the hit program are expressing their own confusion with rumored scheduling conflicts, after admitting filming has still not been scheduled for the latter half of the season.

"I honestly have no answers. I don’t even know what’s going on and I just stay in my own lane," Mo Brings Plenty, who plays driver Mo in the drama, told Us Weekly at PaleyFest this past weekend.

"I have a great deal of respect for Kevin and who he is and what he does and everyone else. And so I just mind my own business," he shared

'YELLOWSTONE' CAST INCLUDING KEVIN COSTNER AND SHOWRUNNER DITCH PALEYFEST AMID SEASON 5 FILMING DRAMA

This past weekend, Plenty was one of four cast members who actually attended the paid event at the Dolby Theater, which was advertised to have Costner, creator Taylor Sheridan, executive producer David Glasser, as well as actors Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille and Jacki Weaver in attendance.

Press only learned of the change in program 30 minutes before the red carpet began.

The cast had scheduling conflicts that resulted in their absence, according to Variety.

Wendy Moniz, plays Senator Lynelle Perry, intertwined in a sometimes romantic relationship with Costner's character John Dutton.

At PaleyFest, Moniz explained she too is not privy to any insider information, saying, "I don’t know. I have no news to report about it. We’re all just, you know, finding out what everyone else is finding out as it’s going."

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR LAINEY WILSON WEIGHS IN ON FATE OF HIT SERIES AT CMT MUSIC AWARDS 2023

Admitting filming was not underway, Moniz explained she was just happy to be included for as long as the show is on-air. "I’m along for this ride for as long as it goes. That’s what I can tell you. It’s just been a dream job."

Speaking of Costner directly, Moniz says he is "very collaborative, really professional. And just a pleasure."

Relative newcomer Dawn Olivieri has little information as well. She has predominately worked with Wes Bentley who portrays Jamie Dutton.

"I don't know," she said of all the rumors while attending PaleyFest. "I hope in my heart I get to work with [Costner] before whatever happens, happens. I don’t know what’s gonna happen. We don’t know. But I do hope I get at least one moment to be opposite that great legend of a man."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

For months, there has been speculation off on-set drama. Reports initially surfaced that Costner has been less willing to film the latter half of season 5, a claim his attorney has adamantly denied.

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following rumblings of conflict, sources told Deadline that Costner would leave "Yellowstone" at the end of the fifth season.

Paramount Network denied those rumors.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone,' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a spokesperson for the network told Fox News Digital at the time.