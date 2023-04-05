Expand / Collapse search
Reese Witherspoon
Published

Reese Witherspoon shuts down Tom Brady dating rumors amid divorce news

The 'Legally Blonde' star recently announced her divorce from her husband of nearly 12 years, Jim Toth

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly Video

Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin provides an analysis on Brady, Bundchen's private settlement as the power couple's 13-year marriage comes to an end.

Reese Witherspoon is adamantly setting the record straight, and she is not dating, anyone.

After rumors reportedly circulated that the "Legally Blonde" star was seeing NFL legend Tom Brady, Witherspoon's representative shot down those claims to Fox News Digital.

"A representative for Witherspoon denied any rumor of dating as the rumors are completely false," the statement read.

Towards the end of last month, Witherspoon announced that she is divorcing her husband, Jim Toth.

REESE WITHERSPOON ANNOUNCES DIVORCE FROM JIM TOTH

Reese Witherspoon denies Tom Brady dating rumors.

Reese Witherspoon denies Tom Brady dating rumors. (Getty Images)

The pair shared the news on Instagram, just days before their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced the news of their divorce on Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced the news of their divorce on Instagram. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Witherspoon and Toth married in 2011. They share one son together, 10-year-old Tennessee, and were approaching their 12th wedding anniversary on March 26.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth share 10-year-old son, Tennessee. Witherspoon shares her two oldest children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, with ex Ryan Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth share 10-year-old son, Tennessee. Witherspoon shares her two oldest children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, with ex Ryan Phillippe. (Todd Williamson)

Gisele Bündchen and Brady rocked headlines last October as the news of their split surfaced online. 

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bündchen candidly addressed the reason the former power couple decided to split after over a decade together.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she noted.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced the dissolution of their marriage after 13 years together.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced the dissolution of their marriage after 13 years together. (Stefanie Keenan )

Brady and Bündchen first met in 2006. The pair began dating in the same month that the football star broke off his relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen and Brady later married in 2009.

The former couple share two children, Vivian and Benjamin.

Brady's rep also confirmed to People magazine that the rumors about Witherspoon are completely untrue.

A source told the outlet that the two have not even met.

Tom Brady is reportedly back on the market after his split from Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady is reportedly back on the market after his split from Gisele Bündchen. (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

Last month, a report surfaced that the former NFL quarterback is back on the market.

"He’s shopping. He is out and about," a source told Page Six.

It was not clear who Brady was "out and about" with. 

