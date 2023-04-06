Michael J. Fox reveals wife's reaction to his Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Michael J. Fox is revealing his wife's reaction to his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

In the trailer for his upcoming documentary, "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," Fox takes viewers down memory lane as he previews the "story of me."

"I told Tracy the news. 'In sickness and in health,' I remember her whispering," Fox recalled of wife Tracy Pollan in the two-minute clip.

The couple met on the set of "Family Ties" in 1985 when Pollan was cast as his character's love interest. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 but didn't publicly reveal his illness until 1998.

The pair recently gushed about the secret to their 34-year marriage.

"Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her," Fox told People magazine at the SXSW premiere of his documentary.

Pollan added that she thinks listening to each other and knowing when to give each other space has helped make their marriage last.

"I think we really listen to each other. We are there for each other when we need each other," Pollan said. "And then we also give each other space when that's needed. Just feeling off of what's needed at the moment and trying to be there."

The couple married in 1988 at the height of Fox’s "Back to the Future" fame and have remained committed to each other through the development of his Parkinson’s. Fox, 61, was diagnosed when he was 29.

During the trailer, which was released Thursday, the "Back to the Future" star recounted when he first realized his body was not performing like it used to.

He woke up one morning to find his pinky finger twitching, which is an early sign of Parkinson's disease. Fox recalled feeling "auto-animated" in the moment.

"To deny that part of me that wants to continue to go on and do things is to quit," he said. "I'm a tough son of a b----."

In the documentary, he said he took pills to "hide" his disease at one point.

At the SXSW festival in March, Fox said he doesn’t have time to feel sorry for himself.

"Pity is a benign form of abuse," he told People. "I can feel sorry for myself, but I don't have time for that. There is stuff to be learned from this, so let's do that and move on."

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" releases on Apple TV+ May 12.