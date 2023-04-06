'Jeopardy!' champion quits social media after drawing Hitler comparisons

"Jeopardy!" has a new winner on a hot streak this week with Brian Henegar.

While Henegar, who works a normal job as a guest service agent in LaFollette, Tennessee, has emerged victorious twice so far on the hit game show, he's having a very different experience on social media after viewers began suggesting that his appearance is similar to that of Adolf Hitler.

In a Twitter thread he wrote on Tuesday, the night of his debut on the show, the champion said, "Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance. And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on [are] my looks… So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon."

When someone suggested he simply block the people who have been bullying him, he confirmed that his issue was with the Hitler comparisons, writing, "I would love to, but there are literally dozens of them comparing my appearance to one of the most evil human beings to ever defile the Earth... and it's a lot when im already on such an emotional high from winning."

"No one has ever said that to me before and it kind of got under my skin," Henegar admitted in another tweet.

One of the original posts that compared him to Hitler read, "I need someone in Brian’s life to tell him he kinda looks like hitler."

Another person wrote, "Brian was so excited when he won, he caused quite a führer!"

This is just a small sampling of these kinds of comments – there are many more, and it's easy to see why Henegar became overwhelmed.

Replying to one of those tweets, the "Jeopardy!" winner wrote "i'll shave off the stupid mustache ok?"

He even said the comparison "makes it hard for me to enjoy the win."

Amid all the bullying, several fans of the show stood up for him, applauding him on his wins and the positivity and excitement he's displayed on the show.

Because of the support, Henegar made the decision to return to Twitter after his brief hiatus, announcing, "So… I’m back on Twitter for the time being at least… I wanna say that seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity. Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some. Thank u all and god bless you."

He did say that he was going to change up his facial hair, and he even shared a selfie of his growing goatee to prove it.

He also added quite the message to his critics.

"To all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League," he revealed.

"That way some good will come from your hate. Now… all that having been said, be sure to watch me on Jeopardy! tonight… Might be fun."