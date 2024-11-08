'Jeopardy!' fans outraged over Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce diss in 'nasty' clue

"Jeopardy!" is taking aim at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance.

During an episode earlier this week, a game show clue under the category "The TV Show in Question" had fans outraged.

The "Jeopardy!" clue for $200 read, "’Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ is hosted by this man who’s maybe more famous as a BF than as a 3-time Super Bowl champ."

Contestant Derek Hieronymus quickly buzzed in and answered, "Who is Travis Kelce?"

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings then announced that was the correct answer.

Fans quickly caused a stir on social media and came to Kelce’s defense.

"Jeopardy with some Travis Kelce shade tonight," one comment read on X.

Another chimed in, "Jeopardy was NASTY with travis kelce today."

"oh jeopardy with the tayvis call out," a fan wrote.

Kelce and Swift debuted their relationship just over a year ago when Swift attended one of the NFL star's games. Since then, he's become familiar with being called the pop star's arm candy.

"It’s the life I chose, I guess," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told "CBS Mornings." "I have fun with it."

The couple have supported each other during performances and football games throughout the year.

Kelce spent the off-season traveling Europe watching Swift perform on her record-breaking "Eras Tour."

He even participated in Swift's three-hour concert in London, appearing on stage in costume for a transition between the "Tortured Poets Department" songs.

Swift has been a supportive girlfriend towards Kelce, being his biggest cheerleader at several games throughout last season.

The "Shake It Off" singer was first spotted at Arrowhead Stadium during week 3 of the NFL season, when the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears.

In an interview with Time last year, Swift disclosed the timeline of their relationship, admitting she and Kelce were already dating when the cameras caught her supporting him.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," Swift explained. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Cameras cut to Swift a significant number of times during Kelce's games.

Swift was previously accompanied by several of her famous friends at the sporting events, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Sophie Turner.



During the games, she was also observed socializing with Brittany Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, and Kelce's parents.