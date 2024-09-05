Taylor Swift's man Travis Kelce isn't bothered by being called arm candy: 'Comes with the territory'

Travis Kelce is used to his life as Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

Kelce and Swift debuted their relationship nearly a year ago when Swift attended one of the NFL star's football games. Since then, he's become familiar with being called the pop star's arm candy.

"It’s the life I chose, I guess," Kelce told "CBS Mornings." "I have fun with it."

"It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained from the set of his upcoming Pepsi commercial. Kelce is starring in the new ad based on the 2004 "Gladiator" Pepsi commercial, which originally featured Britney Spears, Pink, Beyoncé and Enrique Iglesias.

The 34-year-old, who hosts the "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce, also revealed how his family has handled the fame his relationship with Swift has brought.

"Everyone’s loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun," he said. "I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason has always been a pro at it."

Travis spent the off-season traveling Europe watching Swift perform on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Kelce even participated in Swift's three-hour concert in London, appearing on stage in costume for a transition between "The Tortured Poets Department" songs. The football star picked Swift up after she fell to the floor at the end of "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and carried her across the stage to help the pop star get ready to sing "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

The transition between songs is largely symbolic of Swift's heartbreak experience at the beginning of her tour when the singer-songwriter broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn .

Swift recently wrapped up the international leg of The Eras Tour. The "1989" singer is taking a month-long break before beginning a final run of shows in October.

Swift confirmed The Eras Tour will end in December, after she travels to Canada for shows in Toronto and Vancouver. Her final show will take place at BC Place Dec. 8. Swift kicked off the tour March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Swift revealed the tour has become her "entire life," joking she cannot remember her hobbies anymore.

"All I do when I'm not on stage is just like sit at home and try to think of some clever acoustic song mashups and thinking about what you might like to hear," she said on stage during her 100th show.

