Jennifer Love Hewitt says she has 'not talked' to Sarah Michelle Gellar since she was 18 amid feud rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Love Hewitt revealed she hasn't spoken to Sarah Michelle Gellar for almost three decades, breaking her silence on rumors of a feud with her "I Know What You Did Last Summer" co-star.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the 46-year-old actress downplayed online speculation of a falling out with Gellar, 48. However, Hewitt shared that she hadn't seen or communicated with Gellar, 48, since she was 18 when the hit 1997 slasher film was released.

"I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be," Hewitt said of the rumored bad blood between her and the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum.

"I just think people don’t want the narrative to be easy," she added. "Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT SLAMS AGEISM IN HOLLYWOOD, SAYS 'IT'S HURTFUL' TO FEEL REJECTED

"I haven’t seen Sarah," the former "Party of Five" star added. "Literally, we’ve not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That’s why it’s so funny to me. People were like, ‘Say something back.’ And I’m like, ‘What am I going to say? I’ve not seen her.’ On my side, we’re good. I have no idea where this is coming from."

Hewitt played the lead character of Julie James in "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and reprised her role in the 1998 sequel, "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer." The actress made a surprise return to the franchise in its fourth installment, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," which was released Friday.

Gellar's husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.,, who portrayed Julie's love interest, Ray Bronson, in the original films, also reprised his role in the 2025 sequel.

Neither star appeared in the direct-to-video 2006 standalone sequel, "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer," or the short-lived 2022 TV series, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Gellar and Ryan Phillipe co-starred in the original movie alongside Hewitt and Prinze Jr. However, they did not return for the following "I Know What You Did Last Summer" projects after the first movie since both of their characters, beauty queen Helen Shivers and boyfriend Barry Cox were killed off.

However, Gellar made a brief cameo appearance during a dream sequence in the latest installment. On Monday, "The Ghost Whisperer" star accompanied Prinze Jr. to the premiere of the movie, which was also attended by Hewitt.

During Hewitt's interview with Vulture ahead of the premiere, the actress was asked if she planned to see Gellar at the event.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I hope so," she told the outlet.

After the premiere, social media users pointed out that Gellar and Hewitt did not appear in red carpet photos together. After being questioned by fans about the rumored feud, Gellar later confirmed she didn't encounter Hewitt at the event, though she praised her former co-star.

"For everyone asking - I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie.," Gellar wrote on Instagram. "I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party.

"If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy," she added. "I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online"

Speculation of a feud between actresses began to swirl in December 2024, when Gellar was asked by an "Extra" reporter about Hewitt's potential return for the 2025 movie.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I have nothing to do with that," she said before abruptly ending the interview.

Gellar later took to her Instagram story to explain her response was due to her wariness over violating a non-disclosure agreement that prohibited her from spoiling casting announcements.

"Aspiring actors, please note: This ‘deer in the headlights’ reaction is perfect for when you are excited to see so many old friends in one project but have already stupidly forgotten what NDA means once this month," she wrote alongside a photo taken on the movie's set.

That same month, Hewitt confirmed she would be reprising her role in the sequel with a post on Instagram.

In April, Gellar further fueled speculation of bad blood between her and Hewitt when she shared the trailer for 2025's "I Know What You Did Last Summer," tagging members of the main cast, including Prinze Jr., Madelyn Cline, Gabbriette Bechtel, Sarah Pidgeon and Chase Sui Wonders and director/screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and co-screenwriter Sam Lansky but notably leaving out Hewitt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While some fans on social media took the omission as a definitive sign of a feud between the stars, a few Reddit commentators noted that Hewitt has activated an Instagram feature that prevents her account from being tagged by other users.