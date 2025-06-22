Expand / Collapse search
NCAA

Olivia Dunne makes eye-popping comment after fan's Madelyn Cline post

Dunne has been a huge supporter of LSU in the College World Series

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne made an eyebrow-raising comment on social media after one fan made an eye-popping description of the Men’s College World Series.

The Tigers were taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers for the national championship. The Barstool Sports Coastal Carolina affiliate wrote on X, "this college world series is literally the Madelyn Cline vs Livvy Dunne bowl."

Madelyn Cline at the Indy 500

Actress Madelyn Cline walks the celebrity red carpet on Sunday, May 26, 2024, during the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA Today Network.)

"Gooner World Series," Dunne wrote in response.

The term "gooner" refers to a person who makes pornography a top priority in their life and could also refer to a fan of the English Premier League club Arsenal, according to Urban Dictionary.

Cline, an actress who has appeared in "Glass Onion" and "Outer Banks," attended Coastal Carolina University briefly. It’s unclear whether she will show up to Omaha, Nebraska, to cheer on the Chanticleers.

Olivia Dunne at Mets game

May 12, 2025; New York, New York: LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Dunne has already been spotted at the College World Series. She was seen wearing a Paul Skenes jersey that had the Tigers’ logo on the front and Pittsburgh Pirates colors on the back. 

The Pirates selected Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick out of LSU in the 2023 draft. Skenes helped the Tigers to a College World Series title. He made his major league debut last year and was named the National League Rookie of the Year. He and Dunne are dating.

Olivia Dunne split

Olivia Dunne does a split on the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida.  (Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Dunne also ended her collegiate career with a national championship on her resume. She has since been seen walking the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

