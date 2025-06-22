Olivia Dunne makes eye-popping comment after fan's Madelyn Cline post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne made an eyebrow-raising comment on social media after one fan made an eye-popping description of the Men’s College World Series.

The Tigers were taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers for the national championship. The Barstool Sports Coastal Carolina affiliate wrote on X, "this college world series is literally the Madelyn Cline vs Livvy Dunne bowl."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Gooner World Series," Dunne wrote in response.

The term "gooner" refers to a person who makes pornography a top priority in their life and could also refer to a fan of the English Premier League club Arsenal, according to Urban Dictionary.

Cline, an actress who has appeared in "Glass Onion" and "Outer Banks," attended Coastal Carolina University briefly. It’s unclear whether she will show up to Omaha, Nebraska, to cheer on the Chanticleers.

OLIVIA DUNNE PERFORMS STUNNING MOVE DURING SWIMSUIT FASHION SHOW

Dunne has already been spotted at the College World Series. She was seen wearing a Paul Skenes jersey that had the Tigers’ logo on the front and Pittsburgh Pirates colors on the back.

The Pirates selected Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick out of LSU in the 2023 draft. Skenes helped the Tigers to a College World Series title. He made his major league debut last year and was named the National League Rookie of the Year. He and Dunne are dating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dunne also ended her collegiate career with a national championship on her resume. She has since been seen walking the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.