Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jennifer Love Hewitt blasts Hollywood, Snoop Dogg slams Trump haters

'Suits' star Gabriel Macht is keeping location of new home 'under wraps' after leaving US, Kevin Costner's ex engaged to family friend nearly one year after finalizing divorce with 'Yellowstone' star

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jennifer Love Hewitt, Snoop Dogg

Jennifer Love Hewitt blasts Hollywood, Snoop Dogg slams Trump haters (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Jennifer Love Hewitt blasts Hollywood for sexualizing her as a child

- Snoop Dogg slams Trump inauguration haters, tells them ‘get your life right’

- 'Suits' star Gabriel Macht is keeping location of new home 'under wraps' after leaving US

Gabriel Macht at the Golden Globes

Gabriel Macht is keeping location of new home 'under wraps' after leaving US (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

NEW LOVE - Kevin Costner's ex engaged to family friend nearly one year after finalizing divorce with 'Yellowstone' star.

'PROFOUND REGRET' - Eagles guitarist's Parkinsonism diagnosis forces him into retirement.

'FELL TO MY KNEES' - Billy Crystal describes pain of losing home in Palisades Fire at FireAid benefit concert.

Billy Crystal in a black suit soft smiles on the carpet

Billy Crystal lost his home in the Palisade Fire.  (Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images)

‘AS TEARS GO BY’ - Marianne Faithfull, singer and Rolling Stones muse, dead at 78.

ROSES AND THORNS - Amber Rose stands by Trump after being 'canceled' for supporting him, says 'naysayers are quiet' now.

'MY HEART SANK' - Justin Baldoni apologizes to Blake Lively in 6-minute voice note after 'It Ends With Us' rooftop scene.

Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni apologized to Blake Lively in lengthy voice note shared after rooftop "It Ends With Us" scene. (Getty Images)

'DETERMINED' - Meryl Streep cut a 'car-size hole' in her neighbor's fence to escape Palisades Fire.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending