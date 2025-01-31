Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Jennifer Love Hewitt blasts Hollywood, Snoop Dogg slams Trump haters

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

- Jennifer Love Hewitt blasts Hollywood for sexualizing her as a child

- Snoop Dogg slams Trump inauguration haters, tells them ‘get your life right’

- 'Suits' star Gabriel Macht is keeping location of new home 'under wraps' after leaving US

NEW LOVE - Kevin Costner's ex engaged to family friend nearly one year after finalizing divorce with 'Yellowstone' star.

'PROFOUND REGRET' - Eagles guitarist's Parkinsonism diagnosis forces him into retirement.

'FELL TO MY KNEES' - Billy Crystal describes pain of losing home in Palisades Fire at FireAid benefit concert.

‘AS TEARS GO BY’ - Marianne Faithfull, singer and Rolling Stones muse, dead at 78.

ROSES AND THORNS - Amber Rose stands by Trump after being 'canceled' for supporting him, says 'naysayers are quiet' now.

'MY HEART SANK' - Justin Baldoni apologizes to Blake Lively in 6-minute voice note after 'It Ends With Us' rooftop scene.

'DETERMINED' - Meryl Streep cut a 'car-size hole' in her neighbor's fence to escape Palisades Fire.

