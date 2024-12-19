Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Jennifer Love Hewitt slams ageism in Hollywood, says ‘it’s hurtful' to feel rejected

Hewitt stars in, directs her first Christmas film, 'The Holiday Junkie'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Jennifer Love Hewitt on critics scrutinizing celebs aging in Hollywood: ‘It’s hurtful’ Video

Jennifer Love Hewitt on critics scrutinizing celebs aging in Hollywood: ‘It’s hurtful’

Jennifer Love Hewitt tells Fox News Digital how she deals with hateful comments about her aging in Hollywood.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is fighting back against ageism in Hollywood. 

While Hewitt has been in the spotlight for decades, she pushed back at critics who scrutinized her looks as she grew up in the industry. 

"Age is age," she told Fox News Digital. "I think women really come into this… acceptance of themselves and comfortability in their 40s that is beautiful."

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT AFRAID DAUGHTER WILL WATCH ‘SUPER INTENSE’ ‘BOY MEETS WORLD’ MAKE OUT SCENE

jennifer love hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt told Fox News Digital how she deals with hateful comments about her aging in Hollywood. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Although "The Holiday Junkie" star said she loves her current age, she confessed that the most challenging aspect has been public reaction to her getting older.

Hewitt stars in and directs her first Christmas film "The Holiday Junkie."

Hewitt stars in and directs her first Christmas film "The Holiday Junkie." (Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

"The times that it's hard for me though… I feel like fans pick… this age that they love that they think represents you, and you're never supposed to grow beyond that," she explained as she referenced a quote from Taylor Swift.

Freddie Prinze Jr And Jennifer Love Hewitt In 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer'

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt in a scene from the 1998 movie "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer." (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

For Hewitt, she found that fans mostly idolized the way she was in her 20s. Hewitt is known for her role in the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" franchise, in which she starred alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., as well as "Heartbreakers" alongside Sigourney Weaver and the cult classic "Can't Hardly Wait."

WATCH: JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT REFLECTS ON HOLLYWOOD CAREER, INCLUDING ‘BOY MEETS WORLD’ MAKEOUT SCENE

Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on Hollywood career, including ‘Boy Meets World’ make-out scene Video

"For me… it was like me and my 20s … people seem to have a really hard time accepting that … I don't look that way anymore," the 45-year-old admitted.

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT RESPONDS TO CLAIMS SHE'S 'UNRECOGNIZABLE': 'AGING IN HOLLYWOOD IS REALLY HARD'

"It's hard because I think as humans, we want to evolve … we want to have lines on our faces, and you know our boobs be lower from breast-feeding our children, or you know our butt's bigger," she said with a laugh.

"Whatever it is, you just want to have the freedom to be whoever you are at that age. And it's hurtful sometimes when people reject you as you are verbally on Instagram or the internet because they're having a hard time adjusting to it."

Jennifer Love Hewitt with long brown hair soft smiles in a selfie

Jennifer Love Hewitt previously posted a filtered photo on Instagram that was met with hurtful comments.  (Jennifer Love Hewitt)

Last year, the "Party of Five" actress responded to claims that she was "unrecognizable" after sharing a photo on social media.

 "It's hurtful sometimes when people reject you as you are."

— Jennifer Love Hewitt

Hewitt opted to put a filter on the photo she posted since she wasn't wearing any makeup and was met with some nasty comments and headlines suggesting she looked starkly different. 

Jennifer Love Hewitt in a baby pink dress puts her arms behind her as she smiles on carpet split Jennifer Love Hewitt in a black crop top and skirt on the carpet

Jennifer Love Hewitt photographed at two red carpets in 1998 (L) and 1999 (R). (Getty Images)

"The picture ended up somewhere. And a bunch of people were like, ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognizable,'" she said on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"'She's unrecognizable and so she's gone to filters because she doesn't want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.' And I was like, ‘This is crazy.' Right?"

Hewitt previously noted the irony that at a young age she didn’t fully understand what it meant to be sexy, as she graced the cover of Maxim at just 17 years old.

Cast of "Party of Five"

Cast of "Party of Five." (L-R) Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf, Paula Devicq, Neve Campbell and Jennifer Love Hewitt. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Now, the Hollywood actress’ perspective of how fans view her has changed since she became a mother of three. 

"I have a daughter, I'm sensitive to it because I don't want my kids to read those things and feel that way… or worry about me being hurt by it… it's hard to do that sometimes."

Hewitt’s daughters seem to be following in their parents' acting footsteps. They were involved in the Christmas movie, "The Holiday Junkie."

The Lifetime movie, which was directed by Hewitt and is her first-ever Christmas film, focuses on her character, Andie, navigating the holidays during a difficult time after losing her mother. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Although her character faces a trying time, her spirit is lifted when she finds an unexpected Christmas romance. 

jennifer love hewitt husband

Jennifer Love Hewitt gazes at her husband behind the scenes of their Christmas film "The Holiday Junkie." (Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram)

Her on-screen love interest is played by her real-life husband, Brian Hallisay. The couple first met on the set of Lifetime’s movie "Love Bites" and tied the knot in November 2013. They share three kids together: Autumn, 11, Atticus, 9, and Aidan, 3.

WATCH: JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT SHARES BIGGEST CHALLENGE WORKING WITH HUSBAND, KIDS

Jennifer Love Hewitt shares biggest challenge working with husband, kids Video

Hewitt has been acting since she was a young child and told Fox News Digital the advice she would give to her younger self.

"I was always a worrywart," she remarked. "I was just always worried… I had so much fun on the job, and [thought] it was going to be my last or that… people were going to kick me out of Hollywood and not let me act anymore."

Jennifer Love Hewitt in a turquoise/blue dress with black polka dots

Hewitt told Fox News Digital she'd tell her younger self, "Look, it's going to work out. You're going to start getting old, and they're still going to let you do things." (Jerod Harris/WireImage)

"Or that I was going to be dorky… whatever it was. I was just always worried… I definitely enjoyed it and was present… had a good time and all those things. But I wasted a lot of time worrying. And I think I would just say to her like, ‘Look, it's going to work out. You're going to start getting old, and they're still going to let you do things… it's OK. You're fine.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending