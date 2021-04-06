Jennifer Lopez says she works out ‘harder and smarter’ at 51 than in her 20s

Jennifer Lopez is sharing her secrets.

The 51-year-old star has been known for years for her beauty and for staying in shape throughout her entire decades-long career in Hollywood as a singer, dancer and actress.

No doubt constantly performing on stage and taking on physically demanding roles like "Hustlers" has helped her maintain her youth, but in an interview with InStyle magazine, the multi-hyphenate opened up about how she’s managed to seemingly avoid aging for years now.

"I don't have any [beauty] secrets except JLo Beauty — and I'm giving them all to everyone with every product," Lopez said of her new beauty line, which she launched earlier this year.

She continued: "I also think I'm in the best shape of my life. In my 20s and 30s I used to work out but not like I do now. It's not that I work out more; I just work out harder and smarter. And it doesn't take me as long as it did in the past."

These days, she’s working out more for her "health" than for her "looks," which she feels is "funny."

"When you do things for the right reasons, you actually look better!" she said.

Seeing as to how she’s probably one of the busiest people in showbiz, Lopez has also become known for her work ethic.

"I love what I do. I'm passionate about it," she gushed. "Every day does not seem like a job to me. I can honestly say I'm living a dream, and I'm grateful every day that I wake up."

Thankfully, the "Selena" star has "tireless energy" for her work and "an amazing team" that offers her aid "personally and professionally" when she needs it.

"I really believe the most important thing is to have great people around you," the singer explained.

Furthermore, Lopez insisted that one of her rules to live by is to avoid being "a complainer," recalling working on her "Hold You Down" music video while being freezing cold.

"I am there to do a job, and that's what I should do. Believe it or not, I don't want to burden anyone with my thirst, or if I'm cold or uncomfortable. That might be something that my mom and dad instilled in me," she explained. "You just have to be grateful to be doing what you're doing. It's a very Latino thing. Be happy with what you have."

Her hard work has sometimes made it difficult to be a working mother to her 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, but she’s navigating it like a pro.

"It's hard for any working mom. You feel guilt anytime you have to work and cannot take care of your kids. It's a balance, and I do the best I can," the movie star explained.

She continued: "It doesn't matter if I'm on location or if I'm in the house with them — we are communicating, we are laughing, and we are spending time together. And sometimes I'm even nagging at them to brush their teeth, get into bed to get up for school, all the things you have to do. I cannot begin to list the things that my kids have taught me about myself."