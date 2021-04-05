Jennifer Lopez's exes Marc Anthony, Ben Affleck gush over her talent, work ethic

Two of Jennifer Lopez's exes, Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck, had nothing but praise for the entertainer's talent, work ethic, and business savvy.

The two stars were interviewed for JLo's new profile in InStyle magazine for its May issue.

Lopez, 51, and Anthony, 52, were married from 2004 to 2014 and share 13-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max.

"The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen," Anthony said. "Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she'll say, 'You just don't see it yet.' Nine times out of 10, she'll nail it."

The fellow singer called his ex-wife "the hardest worker" and described her as "the first one in the room and the last to leave."

"When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She's the original!" he gushed.

Affleck, 48, who dated Lopez from 2002 to 2004, said he was "blown away" by the Super Bowl halftime performer's work ethic. The couple was previously engaged for a short time.

"The seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," Affleck described. "She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business."

"She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves," the Oscar-winner added.

Lopez, an actress/producer, and businesswoman echoed what her former flames said about her.

"I love what I do. I'm passionate about it. Every day does not seem like a job to me. I can honestly say I'm living a dream, and I'm grateful every day that I wake up. I have tireless energy for what I do," she stated.

Lopez also paid tribute to her "amazing" team "who help me in every single way both personally and professionally."

"I really believe the most important thing is to have great people around you," she added.

The "Hustlers" star is now engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez despite rumors the couple had broken up.

"We are working through some things," the couple said in a joint statement to Fox News in March.