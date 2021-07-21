Jennifer Lopez turns 52: A look at her steamiest outfits from the last year

Jennifer Lopez has made another trip around the sun.

The star, now 52, has been known for seemingly never aging, as well as for staying in great shape.

The "Hustlers" star has been open about her beauty routine, and back in January, once again set the record straight about allegedly getting Botox and other fillers in the face .

She affirmed in a People magazine interview that's she's never had any injectables or surgery on her face.

"I don’t judge anybody. If you want to do Botox and injectables, that’s fine! But I don’t want people lying on me and saying, ‘Oh, she’s trying to make believe that this stuff works,'" Lopez said in reference to her beauty line, JLo Beauty. "No, I’m telling you what I do that works! Please don’t call me a liar. I don’t have to lie about things. I’ve been pretty honest about my whole life."

Lopez previously has said that using olive oil and sunscreen every day had kept her skin youthful.

She's also been very open about her exercise routine to maintain her fit figure.

Lopez has shared that she maintains a strict workout routine regardless of where she is in the country. As far as her diet goes, the singer said she's cut out caffeine while her trainer Tracy Anderson has stated that the star is on a diet of "clean" and organic foods.

With Lopez looking as good as ever, here are some of her steamiest outfits from the past year:

#GlowCheck

Back in September 2020, JLo enjoyed a beach day, soaking in some sun while relaxing on a white towel near the water.

She shared a photo of herself wearing a pink, purple and white bikini with her hair up in a bun and large hoop earrings.

"Feeling golden," she captioned the pic. "Holding on to the last few moments of summer ... #GlowCheck."

Vacation vibes

Just days later, the "Jenny from the Block" singer shared that she was enjoying a beachy vacation.

She shared another bikini photo, this time striking a pose in the water while wearing a two-piece with a tropical print and several necklaces. Her toned abs were on full display for the snap.

"Vacation vibes," she captioned the post. "#SummerNights #Summersunset."

The American Music Awards

For the 2020 American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, Lopez stunned in a low-cut silver sparkling getup.

The multihyphenate wore a long silver skirt with a high slit, while the top put her midriff on display and gave the star an edge with pointed shoulder pads.

"@AMAs vibe check," she captioned a post containing photos of her outfit. "Let’s goooo!"

"In The Morning"

On November 25, Lopez surprised fans by sharing the cover art for an upcoming single called "In The Morning."

The cover art featured the "Selena" star in the nude, shot from the side in front of a black background. In typical JLo fashion, the star struck a pose to tastefully cover herself.

"Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning," she captioned the reveal. "Single drops Friday."

Monday Motivation

In a Jan. 4, 2021 post, Lopez rang in the new year by sharing a video of herself soaking up some sun on the beach.

In the clip, she wore a simple bright red bikini with a long, multi-colored cover-up as she stretched out her arms.

"#Meditation and #affirmations," she wrote alongside the video. "#MondayMotivation."

Changing climates

Just days later, Lopez enjoyed even more time on the water in a low-cut green one-piece with a high leg line that showed some skin.

In a second photo in the post, the "Maid in Manhattan" actress was bundled up in a colorful floral coat with the hood pulled over her head.

"How last week started," she wrote in reference to the first photo before acknowledging the second. "how it’s going this week."

Vax Live prep

In May 2021, Lopez served as part of Global Citizen's all-star lineup for the Vax Live concert, which aimed to "reunite" the world amid the global coronavirus pandemic, per their website.

The singer shared a photo from her rehearsals that featured her pulling her tye-dyed t-shirt up over her chest, exposing her chiseled abs.

"4 days!" she excitedly captioned the picture.

"Cambia el Paso"

In July, the star released the music video for her song "Cambia el Paso," which translates to "Change the Step," per Google translate.

The video features the star in a silver bikini top and short denim bottoms as she poses on the beach and in the water and sings.

To promote the video, Lopez shared several photos and videos of herself in her outfit from the video on social media

