Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck skips Met Gala with JLo after 'unhinged' rant at Tom Brady roast goes viral

Jennifer Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala as a co-chair, and husband Ben Affleck was nowhere to be found

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Ben Affleck was a no-show at Monday's Met Gala after his "unhinged" rant at Tom Brady's roast the night before.

His wife Jennifer Lopez hit the carpet solo, showing off her slim figure at the Anna Wintour-led event. Lopez worked as a co-chair of the event, which is held on the first Monday in May every year.

For her part, Lopez dazzled in a sheer Schiaparelli gown encrusted with gems. The "Let's Get Loud" singer has attended the gala 14 times but has only been a co-chair once.

Affleck's filming schedule forced him to skip the star-studded charity event celebrating the opening of the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Affleck is filming "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles, a representative for the actor told Fox News Digital.

TOM BRADY, GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE MOCKED DURING NETFLIX COMEDY ROAST OF RETIRED QUARTERBACK

Jennifer Lopez laughs on the Met Gala red carpet

Jennifer Lopez co-chaired the 2024 Met Gala while husband Ben Affleck filmed "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez shows off her Met Gala gown

Jennifer Lopez wears a Schiaparelli gown to the 2024 Met Gala. (Getty Images)

The "Fargo" actor's roast of Brady got him slammed online Sunday.

Affleck spent nearly six minutes of his time at the mic criticizing the retired football quarterback's fans during Netflix's three-hour live special. Brady was also roasted by Kim Kardashian, who did make it to the Met Gala Monday.

split of Kim Kardashian at Met Gala and Kim Kardashian on stage at Tom Brady roast

Kim Kardashian made it to the Met Gala Monday after being at the roast of Tom Brady Sunday. (Gotham/Getty Images I Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

"Ben Affleck going on an unhinged rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast was not on my bingo card," a social media user wrote.

Ben Affleck performs at Tom Brady roast

Ben Affleck roasted Tom Brady for the Netflix special. (Getty Images)

The "Gone Girl" star spoke about the mean comments the sports star and other players have to read online from "fans" instead of mocking Brady.

"Fans have your back," Affleck said. "You guys out there talking s---, all right, behind your f---ing keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan. That makes you a b----.

"I can’t think of a more f---ed up, dysfunctional, horrible working system designed to perpetually make people feel awful."

Ben Affleck spotted in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck's Tom Brady roast got the actor slammed online. (Getty Images)

Users on X, formerly Twitter, described Affleck's rant as "the worst performance of the night."

"Ben Affleck is a walking example that fame and wealth sometimes really - really - don't make you happy," one user added.

"Ben Affleck is killing this roast like he killed the Batman franchise," someone else joked.

