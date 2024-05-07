Ben Affleck skips Met Gala with JLo after 'unhinged' rant at Tom Brady roast goes viral

Ben Affleck was a no-show at Monday's Met Gala after his "unhinged" rant at Tom Brady's roast the night before.

His wife Jennifer Lopez hit the carpet solo, showing off her slim figure at the Anna Wintour-led event. Lopez worked as a co-chair of the event, which is held on the first Monday in May every year.

For her part, Lopez dazzled in a sheer Schiaparelli gown encrusted with gems. The "Let's Get Loud" singer has attended the gala 14 times but has only been a co-chair once.

Affleck's filming schedule forced him to skip the star-studded charity event celebrating the opening of the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Affleck is filming "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles, a representative for the actor told Fox News Digital.

The "Fargo" actor's roast of Brady got him slammed online Sunday.

Affleck spent nearly six minutes of his time at the mic criticizing the retired football quarterback's fans during Netflix's three-hour live special. Brady was also roasted by Kim Kardashian, who did make it to the Met Gala Monday.

"Ben Affleck going on an unhinged rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast was not on my bingo card," a social media user wrote.

The "Gone Girl" star spoke about the mean comments the sports star and other players have to read online from "fans" instead of mocking Brady.

"Fans have your back," Affleck said. "You guys out there talking s---, all right, behind your f---ing keyboard, that doesn’t make you a fan. That makes you a b----.

"I can’t think of a more f---ed up, dysfunctional, horrible working system designed to perpetually make people feel awful."

Users on X, formerly Twitter, described Affleck's rant as "the worst performance of the night."

"Ben Affleck is a walking example that fame and wealth sometimes really - really - don't make you happy," one user added.

"Ben Affleck is killing this roast like he killed the Batman franchise," someone else joked.