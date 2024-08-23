Expand / Collapse search
Divorce

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce filing lists reason for split after 2 years of marriage

‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ singer requested to drop Affleck’s last name in divorce filing Tuesday

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
close
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour as rumors swirl of troubled marriage Video

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour as rumors swirl of troubled marriage

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman has the latest as the superstar looks to spend time with her family on Fox News Live. 

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday in Los Angeles County court and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" singer listed their date of separation on April 26. Lopez additionally stated that she did not want herself nor Affleck to be awarded spousal support, per court documents.

Lopez filed the divorce papers on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK DIVORCE AFTER TWO YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Jennifer-Lopez-Ben-Affleck-documentary-hinted-at-cracks-in-relationship

"Love Don’t Cost a Thing" singer Jennifer Lopez requested to drop Ben Affleck’s last name in her divorce filing. (Getty Images)

Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, first said "I do" during a surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2022.

Court documents at the time showed Lopez, listed as "Party 2," requested a "new name" on their marriage certificate filing, which was first received on Tuesday, July 16, and filed with the Clark County Clerk's Office on the following day.

Affleck is listed as "Party 1" on the document, with his full name recorded as "Benjamin Geza Affleck." The singer had legally taken her husband's last name and changed her name to "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

Jennifer Garner in a sequined dress soft smiles with husband Ben Affleck in a classic tuxedo, also soft smiling at the Grammys

Jennifer Lopez has listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her split from Ben Affleck just two years after tying the knot. (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER LOPEZ'S MARRIAGE ‘COMPLETELY OVER’ AS ACTOR MOVES BELONGINGS OUT OF THEIR HOME: SOURCE

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

In the court documents, Jennifer Lopez waived the right to spousal support and asked the judge to deny Ben Affleck support. (Getty Images)

One month after their Las Vegas nuptials, the newlyweds hosted a backyard ceremony for friends and family at the $8 million Georgia mansion Affleck purchased when the couple first began dating 20 years ago.

Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage with Marc Anthony, and Affleck's three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, Seraphina and Sam — were the only people who stood by their sides as they recited their vows.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hosted a second wedding in Georgia following their secret Las Vegas nuptials. (Jennifer Lopez / OntheJLO.com)

Affleck and Lopez first met while working on the set of "Gigli" and were engaged in 2002 with plans to marry in September 2003, but they postponed the wedding and ultimately called off their relationship at the beginning of 2004.

Both Lopez and Affleck moved on and married other people following their widely reported breakup.

Ben and Jen wedding ring

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez called off their first engagement in 2004. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The two reunited before the summer of 2021, and Affleck proposed to Lopez in April the following year.





