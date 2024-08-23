Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce filing lists reason for split after 2 years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday in Los Angeles County court and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" singer listed their date of separation on April 26. Lopez additionally stated that she did not want herself nor Affleck to be awarded spousal support, per court documents.

Lopez filed the divorce papers on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.

Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, first said "I do" during a surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2022.

Court documents at the time showed Lopez, listed as "Party 2," requested a "new name" on their marriage certificate filing, which was first received on Tuesday, July 16, and filed with the Clark County Clerk's Office on the following day.

Affleck is listed as "Party 1" on the document, with his full name recorded as "Benjamin Geza Affleck." The singer had legally taken her husband's last name and changed her name to "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

One month after their Las Vegas nuptials, the newlyweds hosted a backyard ceremony for friends and family at the $8 million Georgia mansion Affleck purchased when the couple first began dating 20 years ago.

Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage with Marc Anthony, and Affleck's three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, Seraphina and Sam — were the only people who stood by their sides as they recited their vows.

Affleck and Lopez first met while working on the set of "Gigli" and were engaged in 2002 with plans to marry in September 2003, but they postponed the wedding and ultimately called off their relationship at the beginning of 2004.

Both Lopez and Affleck moved on and married other people following their widely reported breakup.

The two reunited before the summer of 2021, and Affleck proposed to Lopez in April the following year.

