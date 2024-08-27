Ben Affleck responds to Kick Kennedy romance rumors

As rumors of a budding romance between Ben Affleck and Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy began to surface over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Academy Award-winning actor — who is in the middle of a divorce with ex Jennifer Lopez — claims the narrative is simply false.

"The rumors are not true," Affleck's representative Jen Allen told Fox News Digital.

Earlier this week, multiple sources told People magazine that Affleck and Kennedy, who have allegedly been linked since early spring, have been "spending time together." Another source told the outlet that Kennedy, who is one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s six children, has seemingly always had a thing for the actor.

"Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben," an insider told People on Monday.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK DIVORCE AFTER TWO YEARS OF MARRIAGE

Kennedy has previously been romantically linked to Paul Simon’s son, Harper Simon, as well as the late billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Though he is allegedly not quite ready to move on yet, Affleck seems to be doing better than ever.

In a photo obtained by Fox News Digital, the "Argo" actor — who is known for looking irritated in paparazzi photos — seemed chipper as he smiled while picking up a food delivery outside his rental home in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Court and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" singer listed their date of separation as April 26. Lopez additionally stated that she did not want herself nor Affleck to be awarded spousal support, according to court documents.

Lopez filed the divorce papers on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony.

Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film "Gigli." Affleck proposed, and they were set to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off at the last minute.

Twenty years later, Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas during a surprise wedding ceremony.

While rumors of their split began earlier this year, after a time of the two not being spotted together for 47 days, whispers about the state of Affleck and Lopez's marriage took a drastic turn when Affleck did not attend Lopez's luxurious "Bridgerton"-themed 55th birthday party on July 2.

Earlier this year, in the documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," Affleck was shown reluctantly dealing with the public scrutiny that followed the couple when they first got together in the early 2000s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Jen was really inspired by this experience, which is how artists do their work," Affleck said. "They get inspired by their personal life, it moves you. I know as a writer and director, I certainly do the same things. But things that are private I had always felt are sacred and special, in part because they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me."

During the documentary, they admitted they "just crumbled under the pressure" of being a tabloid phenomenon, and it put a strain on their relationship, leading them to call off their 2003 wedding three days before it was supposed to happen.

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it the way I did. I very much did object to it," Affleck said.

"Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ And then I realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re going to marry a boat captain, you want to like the water. We’re just two people with kind of different approaches, trying to learn to compromise."