Jennifer Lopez is showing she’s unfazed after her dramatic split from Ben Affleck.

The "I’m Real" singer returned to social media after filing for divorce from the Hollywood actor after two years of marriage.

The 55-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a sultry selfie, her first post since court documents were submitted for the couple’s divorce.

The "Atlas" actress was glammed up with her blonde hair flowing with big, voluminous curls over her shoulders. Lopez wore a pink sweatshirt and looked intently into what appeared to be a camera phone.

In the background, a Christmas tree and presents were displayed, along with a clothes rack, and the selfie was shared by a fan account.

The snapshot appeared to be from December 2020 after celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a similar photo on his account at the time. He described the look as "Deluxe Glam Barbie."

Lopez’s social media post comes after she filed for divorce from Affleck Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the divorce filings cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

The "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" singer listed their date of separation as April 26. Lopez additionally stated she did not want either her or Affleck to be awarded spousal support, according to the court documents.

Lopez filed the divorce papers on the two-year anniversary of the couple's Georgia wedding ceremony.

Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, first said "I do" during a surprise Las Vegas wedding in July 2022.

Court documents at the time showed Lopez, listed as "Party 2," requesting a "new name" on their marriage certificate filing, which was first received July 16 and filed with the Clark County Clerk's Office the following day.

Affleck is listed as "Party 1" on the document, with his full name recorded as "Benjamin Geza Affleck." Lopez had legally taken her husband's last name and changed her name to "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."



One month after their Las Vegas nuptials, the newlyweds hosted a backyard ceremony for friends and family at the $8 million Georgia mansion Affleck purchased when the couple first began dating 20 years ago.