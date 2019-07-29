Jennifer Lopez surprises Alex Rodriguez during a live broadcast to celebrate his 44th birthday

Jennifer Lopez surprised fiance Alex Rodriguez for his birthday during a live broadcast on ESPN.

The singer, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, brought part of their family along to surprise ARod while he was working as a commentator on ESPN’s "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast. Lopez showed up suddenly along with his daughters to bring him a cake to celebrate his 44th birthday.

The couple has been on a bit of a birthday kick in recent days. In addition to the on-air surprise, JLo brought her soon-to-be husband on stage at her concert in Miami to celebrate his big day, which was actually on July 27, and present him with yet another Yankees-themed cake.

“Celebrating you today and everyday my love... you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm...thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life... wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!” she captioned a video of the event.

She also took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday video showing them in loving moments with each other and their blended family. JLo has two twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez has two daughters, Ella and Natasha.

It’s possible she got the idea for the video from Rodriguez himself, who posted a similar video just days prior to celebrate JLo’s birthday. In addition, he helped organize a massive birthday bash in Miami where he gifted his wife-to-be a brand new red Porsche.

“Hi baby girl. Just wanna wish you a Happy Birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl. Since we've been together, you have made me feel like everyday is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do.” he says in the video.

He continued, "You're simply the best partner in life. The best daughter. The best mother. The best performer. We love you. Your fans love you. Your children love you. And I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one. Te quiero mucho."