Jennifer Lopez celebrates 50th birthday with extravagant party, new Porsche gifted by Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez rang in her 50th birthday in lavish style along with an extravagant gift from fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

The star celebrated the big milestone birthday in Miami while on her aptly titled “It’s My Party” tour. The “Hustlers” star decided to mark the occasion with a huge, larger-than-life bash on a private island. However, it simply wouldn’t be a birthday without a gift.

According to TMZ, ARod purchased his soon-to-be-wife a $140,000 red Porsche that they took for a spin around the city shortly before her lavish party kicked off later in the evening. The convertible came off the truck with a yellow ribbon tied around it in order to surprise the “On The Floor” singer. A source told E! News that the license plate reads: “JLo.”

As if the gift on wheels wasn’t enough, JLo threw a reported 250 guest party at Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s house on Star Island, according to Page Six. Reports indicate the Bronx-born singer’s party had a gold theme, complete with golden orbs, lounge furniture and a large golden bar.

The star kicked off her birthday celebration by receiving a sweet video message from ARod, posted to his Instagram on Wednesday.

"Hi baby girl. Just wanna wish you a Happy Birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl. Since we've been together, you have made me feel like everyday is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do.” he says in the video.

He continued, "You're simply the best partner in life. The best daughter. The best mother. The best performer. We love you. Your fans love you. Your children love you. And I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one. Te quiero mucho."