Jennifer Lopez in talks for Super Bowl Halftime Show: report

Jennifer Lopez may headline this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, sources claim.

The big game goes down on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami, and Lopez, 50, is "at the top" of performer lists, Entertainment Tonight reports.

"Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official," a source said. "Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true."

'HUSTLERS' STAR JENNIFER LOPEZ WAS TERRIFIED TO DANCE NEARLY NUDE

The insider continued, "Jennifer has had an incredible career that spans over decades and this platform would give her the biggest stage ever to showcase it. Jennifer has already worked with the NFL this year promoting the season, so things are looking good.”

Rapper Jay Z's Roc Nation will produce the Super Bowl Halftime Show through its partnership with the NFL. Jay Z previously said no decisions had been made for a headline act, despite rumors of the "Hustlers" star, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull being considered for 2020.

JENNIFER LOPEZ 'HUSTLERS' SPARKS OSCARS BUZZ AS BOX OFFICE BANKS ON ANOTHER HIT

“You take four artists and everyone thinks they’re playing the Super Bowl, and it’s almost like this interview process,” he said. “I think the process could have been more definite.”

“We had this conversation, you can't go to a city, plop a show down and then leave. Like, at least speak to the community. Speak to the guys that's on the ground organizing things and trying to make things better, in that sort of way," he said. “Tampa's next [in 2021]. I love Tampa, but I have no idea who's from there, who would perform."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ ASKED RUTH BADER GINSBURG FOR MARRIAGE ADVICE

ALEX RODRIGUEZ SAYS HE PRACTICED JLO PROPOSAL ON HIS ASSISTANT

In the meantime, Lopez is wedding planning with Alex Rodriguez.

The former Yankee slugger told "Strahan, Sara and Keke" on Tuesday that the "Dance Again" singer is in most of the control in terms of planning for their big day, which he hinted may be a destination wedding.

"I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue: It's gonna be a long flight," he said.

He explained, "When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is — you do a lot of nodding. I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Lopez did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.