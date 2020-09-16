Jennifer Lopez, 51, stuns in pink bikini: ‘Feeling golden’

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a bikini as she enjoyed a recent beach day.

The “Waiting For Tonight” singer donned a paisley print swimsuit as she sprawled out on a towel in the sand.

“Feeling golden. ✨,” Lopez, 51, captioned the photo on Tuesday.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SHARES MAKEUP-FREE SELFIE, STUNS FANS: 'JUST BEAUTIFUL'

She added: “Holding on to the last few moments of summer ... 🌤 #GlowCheck.”

The ageless beauty received several compliments about her bikini body and radiant glow.

“if I’m not looking like this at 51 years old, throw me away 😩,” one fan said. Another added, “51?? Where?!”

One fan referred to the “Hustlers” star as a "beach goddess," adding, “That sand has now been blessed!!!”

“THAT BODY,” a fan remarked. “You are so beautiful” another follower wrote.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND SHAKIRA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW EARNS MULTIPLE EMMY NOMINATIONS

Lopez turned 51 in July and celebrated the day surrounded by her family.

The actress also recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her film “Hustlers."

The movie tested Lopez’s endurance and strength as she learned how to pole dance.

JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS ORIGIN OF HER ICONIC NICKNAME JLO

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I mean, it’s rough on your body. It’s real acrobatics,” she said in a behind-the-scenes YouTube video.

Lopez added: “This is just as hard as anything I’ve ever learned. It might be one of the hardest.”