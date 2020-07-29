Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show earns multiple Emmy nominations

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s headline-making Super Bowl halftime show earned multiple Emmy nominations.

On Tuesday, it was announced that FOX's “Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira” picked up four nominations: outstanding variety special (live), outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding lighting design/direction for a variety special and outstanding music direction.

It was not clear if Lopez and Shakira were specifically nominated, though Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have earned Emmy nominations as halftime show performers in the past.

2020 PRIMETIME EMMY NOMINATIONS: THE COMPLETE LIST

A Television Academy spokesperson told the Associated Press on Tuesday that “the final list of eligible entrants on the program ballots won’t be determined for a few weeks. Until that time, we cannot confirm their inclusion in the nomination.”

It was also unclear if Jay-Z would earn a nomination as a producer since his Roc Nation entertainment company came onboard to produce this year’s halftime show.

JLo and Shakira are competing against the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC), Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC), The Oscars (ABC) and the 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year, Netflix leads all networks in Emmy nominations with 160, followed by HBO with 107, NBC with 47, and ABC with 36.

"Watchmen" was the most nominated show with 26 nods, followed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20, "Ozark" and "Succession" with 18, and "The Mandalorian" with 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.