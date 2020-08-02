Jennifer Lopez shares makeup-free selfie, stuns fans: 'Just beautiful'

Another day, another jaw-dropping selfie from Jennifer Lopez.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old multihyphenate wished her fans a good morning with a makeup-free selfie on Instagram.

For the pic, Lopez donned a white bathrobe and swept her light brown hair to one side of her face.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND SHAKIRA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW EARNS MULTIPLE EMMY NOMINATIONS

"Good morning everyone!!!" read the caption. "#MorningFace."

It's safe to say that the "Hustlers" star left her fans in awe, as the post received well over 2 million likes and the comment section was full of praise for the laid-back look.

"Good morning Jennifer," said a follower. "Your morning face is just beautiful."

"Soooooo gorgeous," gushed another.

JENNIFER LOPEZ POSTS ALEX RODRIGUEZ CHILDHOOD PHOTOS FOR HIS 45TH BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE: 'ENJOYING LIFE TOGETHER'

"I wish my morning face looked like this," joked a fan.

A fourth added: "Good Morning My Gorgeous Queen."

The songstress' post comes hot on the heels of her Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira scoring a number of Emmy nominations.

While it's currently unclear whether the performers themselves earned nominations, performers such as Lady Gaga and Beyonce have scored noms for their halftime shows.

Among the categories the performance was nominated for was outstanding variety special (live).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

JLo and Shakira are competing against the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC), Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times” (ABC), The Oscars (ABC) and the 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS).

The Associated Press and Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report