Jennifer Lopez receives sweet tribute from Alex Rodriguez for her 51st birthday: 'I love you so much!'

Jennifer Lopez turned 51 on Friday and many, including her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, are sending her birthday wishes.

Rodriguez took to social media to share a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be.

"Happy Birthday, Macha!!!" he wrote.

"Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration..I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!" the 44-year-old gushed.

Rodriguez also shared a video montage containing footage of Lopez talking about her aspirations, clips of her performing, as well as photos and videos of the pair together.

Lopez recently opened up to People magazine about how plans to spend her birthday this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last year I celebrated my birthday for almost three months straight, while on my It's My Birthday tour," she told the outlet. "We had a birthday cake every night. So if we just stay home and I get to be with Alex and the kids and watch a movie, I will be fine. We'll keep it very low-key this year."

JLo and ARod got engaged in March 2019 with the former Yankee player proposing on vacation with a reported $1 million emerald-cut diamond ring.

In May, the mom of two admitted that she was "a little heartbroken" the couple had to postpone their nuptials due to the novel virus pandemic.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see,” she told the “Today Show” at the time.