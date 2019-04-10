Jennifer Lopez reveals why she and Alex Rodriguez haven't started wedding planning

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are too busy enjoying being engaged to start planning a wedding.

“We just got engaged, and then right afterwards we started working right away and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t what’s going to happen,” Lopez revealed on on WKTU’s “Cubby & Carolina in the Morning” on Tuesday. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to squeeze it in somewhere or we’re going to wait. So, you know. I really don’t know yet. It’s easy, I’m not lying right now!”

Some of that work involves Lopez, 49, going on tour. She revealed that her kids will be with her for the jaunt and that she and A-Rod are working hard to make their busy schedules match up while she's on the road and he's busy covering baseball season.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ'S RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

“The kids will probably be with me the whole time,” she said. “Alex has 'Sunday Night Baseball,' so he’ll be in and out. He told me, ‘I’m definitely at opening night, I’m definitely at closing night, in between we’ll figure it out.’”

Rodriguez popped the question to Lopez last month during a beach vacation after two years of dating, and Lopez previously admitted she was "weary" of potentially tying the knot for a fourth time. Still, A-Rod has been so supportive, she says, that it's almost a no-brainer.

SEE ALL OF JENNIFER LOPEZ'S ENGAGEMENT RINGS THROUGH THE YEARS

The triple-threat has been filming "Hustlers," in which she plays a stripper. She says the 43-year-old former New York Yankee is proud of her work on the film.

“He knows I’m a serious actor,” she said. “He sees the bravery in what I’m doing [for 'Hustlers'].”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

J to the L-O also is busy working on her music career. This weekend, the "I'm Real" singer dropped a racy video for "Medicine" featuring French Montana — and a cheeky view of her derriere.