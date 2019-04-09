Jennifer Lopez flashes her butt in risqué new music video

Jennifer Lopez is baring it all, again.

The American Music Award winner dons some extremely revealing costumes in the music video for her new song "Medicine," featuring French Montana.

The video opens with a futuristic carnival vibe with Lopez, 49, first spotted on a Pretty Little Thing-sponsored merry-go-round in a white couture cowgirl outfit... braids, cowgirl hat, and rhinestones included.

JENNIFER LOPEZ STRIKES A POSE IN CHEEKY GREEN BIKINI WHILE ON GETAWAY WITH BOYFRIEND ALEX RODRIGUEZ

The newly engaged entertainer also appears as a fortune teller, on top of a cake and as a stripper, but her most eye-popping outfit is a structured mini-dress with nothing on underneath.

A little more than halfway through the video, Lopez poses in a hall of mirrors and the camera expertly captures her famous rear end while she wears a bejeweled “Echo Hat” by Heidi Lee.

“It’s a very sassy song, very kind of woman empowerment,” Lopez said in a behind-the-scenes video posted to her YouTube page. “[It’s] kind of giving you taste of what you give out, letting guys know that we’re not going to take any junk."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ'S RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE, FROM SECRET ROMANCE TO 'POWER COUPLE'

J.Lo is no stranger to showing some skin. The triple threat recently made headlines for posting an ab-baring photo on Instagram "in character" for her new movie, "Hustlers," where she plays a stripper named Ramona.

She's currently filming the project in New York City and has ramped up her workout routine for all the nearly nude scenes. The movie co-stars Cardi B, Constance Wu and "Riverdale"s Lili Reinhart.

Lopez is also prepping for her upcoming concert tour this summer, called "It’s My Party: The Live Celebration" in honor of her milestone 50th birthday in July.