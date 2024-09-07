Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon clasp hands during 'long, deep conversation' at 'Unstoppable' afterparty: report

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon reportedly had a lengthy one-on-one discussion at the afterparty for their movie "Unstoppable," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival Friday.

Lopez, 55, starred in the movie, which was produced by her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck, 51, and Damon, 53. While Affleck skipped the "Unstoppable premiere" and afterparty, Lopez and Damon posed together on the red carpet for group photos with other members of the cast including Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale and Don Cheadle.

According to a source that spoke with People magazine, the "On The Floor" hitmaker and the "Oppenheimer" were later spotted talking for over 20 minutes at the afterparty, which was held at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.

"Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation," the insider told the outlet, noting that Lopez and Damon were seen laughing before their talk appeared to turn more serious and they "clasped hands" for "several minutes."

The source said that the pair's conversation took place after Damon joined his wife Luciana Damon, who was sitting with Lopez and Cheadle at an outside table.

"Unstoppable," which tells the inspiring story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg, was produced by Artists Equity , the production company co-founded by Damon and Affleck, and stars Lopez as Robles' mother Judy.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee also served as a producer for the biographical sports drama through her company Nuyorican Productions.

Jharrel Jerome plays the lead role of Robles in "Unstoppable," which also stars Cannavale, Cheadle and Michael Peña.

Lopez turned heads when she walked the red carpet in a revealing metallic silver gown tied up at the sides with black velvet bows and paired with silver platform stiletto heels and a matching silver clutch bag.

Meanwhile, Affleck was spotted Friday wearing a dark blue suit and sunglasses while strolling through the garage of a building in Los Angeles.

"Unstoppable" marked the most recent big-screen collaboration for the former couple, who previously starred alongside one another in "Gigli" (2003) and "Jersey Girl" (2004).

The premiere in Toronto marked Lopez's first major public appearance since she filed for divorce from Affleck Aug. 20, the two-year anniversary of the former couple's Georgia wedding ceremony.

The "Atlas" star listed their date of separation as April 26 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of "Gigli." Affleck proposed, and they were engaged to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off at the last minute.

Twenty years later, Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas during a surprise wedding ceremony and tied the knot again a month later in Georgia.

During a March 2023 appearance on CBS "Sunday Morning," Affleck raved about working with his soon-to-be ex-wife on "Unstoppable."

"What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend," he said.

"If you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people. And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?"

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.