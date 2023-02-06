Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck had 'the best time' at the Grammys despite his 'miserable' viral memes

Jennifer Lopez appears to read the comments. On Monday, Lopez addressed her millions of fans online after her husband, Ben Affleck, went viral for his less than enthusiastic appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer shared a montage of videos showing off her gorgeous navy blue Gucci gown with glittering rhinestones as she attended music's biggest night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

She used a song from Harry Styles' Grammy award-winning album for the clip where she boasted about the evening with her main man.

"Always the best time with my love, my husband," Lopez captioned the series where Affleck was seen going in for a quick kiss.

Fans were left somewhat confused during the show, though, as Affleck seemed to be painfully uninterested in the performances and sparked a viral meme war on Twitter.

His lackadaisical attitude was not out of apathy, but in fact, exhaustion, as Affleck has been "very busy working on several projects" and simply was "feeling tired."

"He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Affleck's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from. Jen knows Ben is a great husband, and they still made sure to have a good night together."

The source added that Lopez "knows how supportive Ben is towards her and her work, but also gets that Ben is more of a homebody, and it isn't his thing to be out at events all the time."

"She is appreciative of his support whether it's while they're out and about or just hanging at home," the source said.

Social media was set on fire upon seeing Affleck appearing less than enthusiastic next to JLo at the star-studded affair.

"Ben Affleck looks like he'd rather be at Dunkin," Philip Lewis tweeted.

"Ben Affleck is the 8-year-old dragged to a wedding, wants to go home and play video games," Matt Leinart wrote.

"Ben Affleck checking the clock on the wall," another user wrote. "Appreciate Ben Affleck's commitment to always being absolutely miserable," one Twitter user said.

Lopez was on hand to present the award for best pop vocal album to Styles during the ceremony.

"Bennifer" married in a secret Las Vegas ceremony in 2022 – 20 years after calling off their first engagement.