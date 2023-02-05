Grammys red carpet: Hollywood stars dare to bare on music's biggest night

Grammy night 2023 kicked off with a wild start on the red carpet Sunday at the Crypto Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Country music star Ashley McBryde stepped out in a black strapless gown with a plunging neckline to reveal her arsenal of tattoos.

Bebe Rexha played on the revealing theme by wearing a halter neckline with a daring keyhole design across her chest in a trendy bubblegum pink color.

GRAMMYS 2023: BEYONCE SETS A RECORD, SHANIA TWAIN PRESENTING AND LUKE COMBS TO PERFORM

This year, the awards show will air on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS, and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Former "Daily Show" host, Trevor Noah, is set to emcee the show.