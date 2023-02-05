Grammys red carpet: Hollywood stars dare to bare on music's biggest night
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Shania Twain and First lady Jill Biden set to attend 65th annual Grammy Awards
Grammy night 2023 kicked off with a wild start on the red carpet Sunday at the Crypto Arena in downtown Los Angeles.
Country music star Ashley McBryde stepped out in a black strapless gown with a plunging neckline to reveal her arsenal of tattoos.
Bebe Rexha played on the revealing theme by wearing a halter neckline with a daring keyhole design across her chest in a trendy bubblegum pink color.
GRAMMYS 2023: BEYONCE SETS A RECORD, SHANIA TWAIN PRESENTING AND LUKE COMBS TO PERFORM
This year, the awards show will air on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS, and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
Former "Daily Show" host, Trevor Noah, is set to emcee the show.