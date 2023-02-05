Grammys 2023 winners list: Harry Styles wins big, Beyoncé breaks record

The 65th Grammy Awards featured star-studded performances Sunday night in Los Angeles from artists like Luke Combs, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and a salute to 50 years of hip hop with legends such as RUN-DMC, Queen Latifah and Busta Rhymes.

Some serious hardware was also handed out to music’s biggest stars, including Bonnie Raitt who called it "unreal" that she won Song of the Year for "Just Like That," Lizzo, who went home with Record of the Year for "About Damn Time," and Harry Styles who won Album of the Year for "Harry's House."

Beyoncé also broke the record for most Grammy wins for an artist.

Here’s the list of the night’s top winners:

Record of the Year: " About Damn Time" Lizzo

About Damn Time" Lizzo Album of the Year: "Harry's House" Harry Styles

"Harry's House" Harry Styles Song of the Year: "Just Like That" Bonnie Raitt

"Just Like That" Bonnie Raitt Best New Artist: Samara Joy

Samara Joy Best Pop Solo Performance: "Easy on Me" Adele

"Easy on Me" Adele Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Unholy" Sam Smith & Kim Petras

"Unholy" Sam Smith & Kim Petras Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: "Higher" Michael Bublé

"Higher" Michael Bublé Best Pop Vocal Album: "Harry’s House" Harry Styles

BEYONCE MAKES GRAMMY HISTORY, BREAKING ALL-TIME WIN RECORD

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: "Break My Soul" Beyoncé

"Break My Soul" Beyoncé Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: "Renaissance" Beyoncé

"Renaissance" Beyoncé Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: "Empire Central" Snarky Puppy

"Empire Central" Snarky Puppy Best Rock Performance: "Broken Horses" Brandi Carlile

"Broken Horses" Brandi Carlile Best Metal Performance: "Degradation Rules" Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

"Degradation Rules" Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi Best Rock Song: "Broken Horses" Brandi Carlile

"Broken Horses" Brandi Carlile Best Rock Album: "Patient Number 9" Ozzy Osbourne

"Patient Number 9" Ozzy Osbourne Best Alternative Music Album: "Wet Leg" Wet Leg

"Wet Leg" Wet Leg Best Alternative Music Performance: "Chaise Longue" Wet Leg

"Chaise Longue" Wet Leg Best R&B Performance: "Hrs & Hrs" Muni Long

"Hrs & Hrs" Muni Long Best Traditional R&B Performance: "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" by Beyoncé

"PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" by Beyoncé Best R&B Song: "CUFF IT" Beyoncé

"CUFF IT" Beyoncé Best R&B Album: "Black Radio III" Robert Glasper

Best Rap Performance: "The Heart Part 5" Kendrick Lamar

"The Heart Part 5" Kendrick Lamar Best Melodic Rap Performance: "WAIT FOR U" Future featuring Drake & Tems

"WAIT FOR U" Future featuring Drake & Tems Best Rap Song: "The Heart Part 5" Kendrick Lamar

"The Heart Part 5" Kendrick Lamar Best Rap Album: "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" Kendrick Lamar

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" Kendrick Lamar Best Country Solo Performance: "Live Forever" Willie Nelson

"Live Forever" Willie Nelson Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Best Country Song: "’Til You Can’t" Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis

"’Til You Can’t" Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis Best Country Album: "A Beautiful Time" Willie Nelson

"A Beautiful Time" Willie Nelson Best Roots Gospel Album: "The Urban Hymnal" Tennessee State University Marching Band

"The Urban Hymnal" Tennessee State University Marching Band Best Gospel Album: "Kingdom Book One Deluxe" Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

"Kingdom Book One Deluxe" Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin Best American Roots Performance: "Stompin’ Ground" Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Best American Roots Song: "Just Like That" Bonnie Raitt, songwriter

"Just Like That" Bonnie Raitt, songwriter Best Música Urbana Album: "Un Verano Sin Ti" Bad Bunny

"Un Verano Sin Ti" Bad Bunny Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: "Motomami" Rosalía

"Motomami" Rosalía Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "Endangered Species" Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese

"Endangered Species" Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese Best Latin Jazz Album: "Fandango at the Wall in New York" Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

"Fandango at the Wall in New York" Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective Best Musical Theater Album: "Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)" Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller and Phillipa Soo

"Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)" Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller and Phillipa Soo Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: "Encanto"

"Encanto" Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: "Encanto"

"Encanto" Best Global Music Album: "Sakura" Masa Takumi

"Sakura" Masa Takumi Best Traditional Blues Album: "Get On Board" Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder

"Get On Board" Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder Best Contemporary Blues Album: "Brother Johnny" Edgar Winter

"Brother Johnny" Edgar Winter Best Folk Album: " Revealer" Madison Cunningham

Revealer" Madison Cunningham Best Historical Album: "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)" Cheryl Pawelski and Jeff Tweedy

"Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)" Cheryl Pawelski and Jeff Tweedy Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording: "Finding Me" Viola Davis

The Associated Press contributed to this report