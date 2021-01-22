Jennifer Lopez didn't feel she was 'loving myself' while in her 'late 30s'

Jennifer Lopez is looking back on her life.

The "Hustlers" actress recently sat down for an interview with Coach and discussed her past relationships and how she felt about herself while in them.

"I remember when I was going through therapy at the beginning, you know, kind of in my late 30s and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself and I was like, 'I love myself,'" Lopez said.

But, she later came to realize there was a deeper meaning to loving yourself.

"But obviously I was doing all these things in like my personal relationships that didn't seem like I was loving myself, but I didn't even understand the concept of it," she admitted. "It took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me."

It's unclear which "past relationships" she was referring to, but Lopez was 34 when she married singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The pair -- they share 12-year-old twins Max and Emme -- split in 2011 and finalized their divorce three years later.

The star is now engaged to former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez. They were set to marry in 2020 but delayed their nuptials in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez previously spoke to W Magazine about her split from Anthony and said it was one of the times in her life that she stopped and thought "this is too hard."

"When my marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness. It wasn't the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger," she said, per E! News back in 2016. "But Marc is the father of my children, and that's never going away. So, I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do."

Furthermore, Lopez admitted that though she was married for many years, she knew her marriage to Anthony, now 52, wouldn't last.

"I hung in there for seven years," she said. "I knew very quickly that it wasn't the right thing."