Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reveals new middle name: 'Welcome to the Love Era'

What’s in a name, anyway?

For business mogul and music pioneer, Sean "Diddy" Combs, everything rides on one word: Love.

The 51-year-old super-producer revealed on Monday that he changed his middle name from his maiden "John," for which Combs launched his famed Sean John clothing line in 1998 and later sold a majority stake to Global Brands Group in 2016 – to "Love," which he has been telling fans to refer to him as in recent years.

Combs posted a picture of his newly acquired driver’s license to Instagram which indeed shows the official name change.

"Look what I just got in the mail today... 🖤💫✨⚡️," he captioned the photo of the Florida identification card which tells the world the hip-hop star is also a "safe driver."

"IT'S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA," Combs added in the caption.

"Diddy don’t wait in DMV lines," rap legend Fabolous commented on Combs’ post with many other of his famous friends welcoming the New York native to Florida.."

"Offficially ‘Love’ and officially a FLORIDA Boy!" Grammy-winning producer Bryan Michael-Cox wrote, while Combs Enterprises chief brand officer Deon Graham quipped that all Diddy was missing were the "dreads and golds [front teeth]."

In a follow-up Instagram post, Combs, who previously dated Jennifer Lopez from 1999 and into the new millennium before splitting in 2001, added a picture of the court decree that makes sets the name change in stone.

"Imma need y’all to take me seriously on this one!!! 🙏🏿 #TheLoveEra LOVE," Combs captioned the post.

Combs had previously said in the honor of his 48th birthday he would be changing his name to Brother Love, a stance that didn’t sit well with some WWE fans at the time.

"I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat" he said on Twitter in November 2017.

"Hey what's up y'all? I have some very, very serious news," he said in a video taken on a beach accompanying the tweet. "I've been praying on this, and I decided — I know it's risky, it could come off as corny to some people, like yo — I decided to change my name again."

He later retracted after swift pushback on social media.

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet," Combs said at the time. "Due to overwhelming response from the media out there and just due there not wanting there to be any confusion, I was only joking. OK? I didn't change my name. It's just part of one of my alter egos."

Combs filed a petition in Los Angeles to change his middle name to "Love" in 2019 and now, as an established Florida resident, Love is officially in the air.