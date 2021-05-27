Jennifer Lopez’s ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs posts throwback photo of the pair amid Ben Affleck reunion

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been thinking about a special someone.

While Jennifer Lopez has been spending time with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck following her split from Alex Rodriguez, her other ex casually shared a throwback photo of the former couple on Instagram.

In the photo, the exes are holding hands while walking together.

"#TBT" the rapper captioned the snap on Thursday.

Commenters didn’t hold their feelings back.

"Bye ben," one wrote.

"Go get your girl Brother Love!" chimed another. "She yours."

"I’m here for a rekindle," one user added.

Lopez, 51, and Combs, also 51, dated from 1999 until 2001, People magazine reported. The outlet noted that the two have remained friendly over the years. They reunited in 2018 for the singer’s "All I Have Las Vegas" residency show wrap party, and then again at a charity event last year, which Lopez attended with then-fiancé Rodriguez, 45.

When it came to Lopez’s budding romance with Affleck, 48, a rep for Combs didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. He is reportedly single.

Rumors of Affleck and Lopez's relationship started in April when they were seen outside her Los Angeles home following Lopez’s split from the former baseball star. Then in May, the two were seen together in Montana where they reportedly enjoyed a getaway together.

"They are having fun and want to spend as much time as possible," a source told the outlet. "They will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work. They don’t want to hide anymore. They are both excited about their relationship."

"They want to make sure they do everything they can to make this work," the insider alleged. "Jennifer is incredibly happy. She feels like she can just be herself around Ben."

Lopez and the Oscar-winning actor dated in 2002 and were engaged by the end of the year. However, they postponed their wedding just days before they were set to walk down the aisle in 2003. In 2004, Lopez and Affleck officially split.

Affleck went on to marry another Jennifer – actress Jennifer Garner. That union lasted from 2005 until 2018. The pair share three children.

Lopez has said "I do" three times: first to actor Ojani Noa from 1997 until 1998, then to choreographer Cris Judd from 2001 until 2003 and then to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 until 2014. She and Anthony, 52, share twins.