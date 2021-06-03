Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck growing serious about ‘future’ together as they’re spotted out on LA dinner date

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are said to be actively working towards a future together and their recent public maneuvers appear to point to an increasingly serious renewed romance.

Affleck, 48, was spotted leaving the property of the "Hustler" star’s Bel Air residence on Thursday morning and a source maintained to People magazine that Lopez had been spending extended time in Los Angeles for business purposes and because she wanted to make the most of her time with Affleck before heading back to Miami.

"They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami," the insider relayed to the publication, adding that the "Way Back" actor and pop star "are very happy together."

The Oscar-winner owns a home in Big Sky, Montana and they later flew back to Los Angeles on a private jet together. In recent weeks, Affleck has also been spotted arriving at and leaving from Lopez's Bel Air mansion.

They were also recently seen on a dinner date with Lopez’s longtime manager Benny Medina and her producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, at Wolfgang Puck’s Merois restaurant in West Hollywood.

"They were very affectionate, very cuddly," an insider told Page Six o n Wednesday. "He had his arm around her the whole time."

Amid the national tour Lopez and Affleck have enjoyed in which they were photographed in Montana, Miami and Los Angeles respectively, the source maintained to People that the dynamic the pair share "is not a casual relationship" and adds that they are "slowly starting to talk about the future."

"They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting," pressed the source.

Lopez recently ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together.

The retired MLB star was reportedly "shocked" by the development between Bennifer, as he believed he and Lopez could reconcile and had made real moves alluding to such when he and Lopez met up for an intimate dinner after she returned to Los Angeles from the Dominican Republic where she was filming a movie, aptly titled "Shotgun Wedding."

"He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect," a Lopez source told E! News last month. "He has been reaching out to JLo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."

The insider continued that Rodriguez is "upset" by the news of her reunion with Affleck, to whom she was engaged to 17 years ago.

The former Hollywood exes had reportedly begun communicating regularly via email in early February while Lopez was filming.

Affleck reportedly wrote to Lopez that he loved and missed her.

After seeing pictures of Lopez in her costume wedding gown, Affleck reportedly, wrote the "Maid in Manhattan" actress to inform her of how beautiful he thought she looked and how much he longed to be vacationing with Lopez but couldn’t because he too was away in Boston filming "The Tender Bar" with George Clooney – and Lopez was still engaged to Rodriguez.

Lopez also inspired Affleck in his writing, reports suggested, and he allegedly referenced her love for his writing and had even jotted a line about his ability to "own her heart" with his verbiage and wordplay, the insider relayed to TMZ just a month ago.

Affleck and Lopez continued their pen-pal relationship for the entirety of her film shoot schedule that wrapped production in late April.

A source told Fox News on Wednesday that Lopez and Affleck are "super comfortable with the connection they currently share," and added, "they’ve each been getting established in their routines that just so happen to become public outings but they’re definitely not hiding anymore."

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, Affleck recently split with actress Ana de Armas in January.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.