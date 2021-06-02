Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s ‘affectionate’ dinner date

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to float on love clouds and their latest public showing in Los Angeles reportedly was no different as the pair is said to have been very handsy during a recent dinner date.

The "Hustlers" actress, 51, and the "Argo" director-star, 48, enjoyed a meal with Lopez’s longtime manager Benny Medina and her producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, at Wolfgang Puck’s Merois restaurant in West Hollywood, Page Six reported on Wednesday, citing eye-witness sources.

"They were very affectionate, very cuddly," the insider said. "He had his arm around her the whole time."

After sticking around for "a couple hours," reportedly dining on items such as crab fried rice, Wagyu steak, snapper, various appetizers and a "spikey lemon" dessert, Lopez and company got out of Dodge to live another day through the lenses of the paparazzi.

"JLo and Ben are super comfortable with the connection they currently share," a source told Fox News on Wednesday. "They’ve each been getting established in their routines that just so happen to become public outings but they’re definitely not hiding anymore."

Despite not officially placing a label on their renewed romance, the superstar pair have been spotted at numerous restaurants, hotels and were even photographed kissing at the gym while on vacation in Miami.

The insider relayed to Fox News that Lopez and Affleck relish in taking on tasks together which gives them a sense of normality amid the photographic and headline chaos.

"When JLo isn’t working out near where they’ve been spotted in WeHo, much of their time is spent just doing regular things that we would call normal but they look at as a necessary part of reconnecting and being able to move forward in building upon the close personal respect they have for each other," the source maintained.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.