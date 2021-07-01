Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck possibly heading to singer's Hamptons estate

Could the next stop on the Bennifer 2.0 love tour be her palatial estate in the Hamptons?

Hamptons spies say there’s been feverish activity at Jennifer Lopez’s Water Mill estate with crews sprucing up the grounds, testing the security system and bringing in a fleet of Range Rovers and a boat.

The 8-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom estate was purchased by Lopez for $10 million in 2013 and she said it was her "dream home" in an interview with Hola magazine.

Built in 2004, the gated property offers lots of privacy and sits on three acres. It includes a spa, office, guest house, media room, sauna, study, outdoor shower and heated pool.

The home has regularly featured on Lopez’s Instagram, and last summer she spent a lot of time there with her twins, Max and Emme, and former flame Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, were last spotted on Friday night on a date at Avra Estatorio in Beverly Hills, where they dined in a private room for two hours.

The pair has spent time together in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives, as well as Miami, where Lopez has her home base. They also took a romantic trip to his place at a private ski resort in Montana in May.

Plus, a source told People Affleck and Lopez "are discussing summer plans," and that they "want to spend as much time together as possible."

Meanwhile, Page Six recently revealed J.Lo’s ex Rodriguez has rented a Hamptons mansion just a mile from her home.

A-Rod has moved into a $5 million mansion in Bridgehampton this summer while he continues to look at property to buy in Manhattan and in the Hamptons.

The former Yankees slugger was spotted dining with staffers from his A-Rod Corp in Sag Harbor on June 19.

Reps for Lopez and Affleck didn’t immediately get back to us.

