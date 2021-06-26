Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck erupt in laughter during romantic date night in Los Angeles: photos

Jennifer Lopez couldn't stop smiling during a romantic night out with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 51-year-old superstar and the "Way Back" actor, 48, were spotted enjoying each other's company while heading to a dinner at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio, an upscale seafood restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Photos from their outing show the "Hustlers" actress was smiling ear to ear while riding in the backseat of a car. The pair shared some laughs, and at one point, Lopez was seen cracking up in the backseat as Affleck ducked down in front of her.

A source tells Fox News the formerly engaged couple attempted to be incognito about their rekindled romance but eventually gave up the charades.

JLo put on a leggy display as she was photographed wearing an off-white blazer paired with beige shorts and strappy heels for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Affleck went casual with a green button-down shirt, dark jacket and pants. At one point, the actor was spotted trying to block his face with a cell phone while the two were hounded by paparazzi.

A source told People magazine that the two were both "in a great mood" during their meal.

Shortly before dating Affleck again, the " Hustlers " actress ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck and Lopez got engaged in 2002, and were infamously dubbed "Bennifer" in headlines. They postponed their wedding in 2003. just days before they were set to tie the knot. By 2004, the pop culture pair’s relationship was over.

In recent months, Lopez and Affleck have been spotted spending time together in Montana, Los Angeles and Miami.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Rodriguez is having a hard time moving on. "It’s a tough pill to swallow, but that’s his new reality," the source said of Affleck.

The "Justice League" star has three children of his own with ex-wife Jennifer Garner : Violet Anne, 15; Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 12; and Samuel Garner, 9. Affleck split with Ana de Armas in January.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.