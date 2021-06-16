Jennifer Lopez thought Ben Affleck was ‘the one that got away’ before rekindling romance: report

It seems Jennifer Lopez may have been carrying a torch for Ben Affleck for some time now.

The "Selena" star, now 51, was in a relationship with the Oscar-winner from 2002-2004 before they ended their engagement and ultimately parted ways.

In recent months, however, the two have been seen out-and-about on romantic outings after Lopez ended things with Alex Rodriguez.

It was easy for the singer to let Affleck back into her heart, a source recently told Page Six.

"Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away," the insider spilled. "She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement."

When their relationship ended, it was widely believed that heightened public attention on the couple was to blame – and both stars have said as much in interviews since then.

They also postponed their wedding in 2003, citing "excessive media attention," per Pop Sugar.

"As hot and heavy as their relationship was, they were on very different paths at the end of it," said the source. "Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet."

The insider continued: "In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things."

Nowadays, Lopez is getting "serious" about her renewed relationship with Affleck, a source told People magazine, and even sharing time with her children – 13-year-old twins Max and Emme – and the "Argo" director.

The kids "are slowly getting to know Ben," an insider told the outlet. "Everything seems to be running smoothly."

The source added: "It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

Affleck and Lopez even recently had dinner together with her kids.

"Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together," the source said of the outing. "The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share."

