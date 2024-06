Jennifer Lopez leaned on husband Ben Affleck last weekend after announcing the cancellation of her highly anticipated summer tour "This Is Me… Live."

Lopez and Affleck, who married in Las Vegas during a surprise, midnight wedding ceremony nearly two years ago, put on brave faces while stepping out in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Outside of Affleck's son's basketball game, the "Flash" star greeted Lopez with an air kiss next to her cheek when she arrived at the auditorium in a separate vehicle.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb noticed that the "vibe between Ben and Jen is cordial," and their interaction was not consistent with a more romantic couple.

"It's a kiss on the cheek, like when you see a friend. Even his stance, the way his body is angled, is more platonic than romantic," Cobb exclusively told Fox News Digital. "And his feet are in a runner's pose, as if he's there for a few seconds before he moves on."

Cobb added, "If the couple is having relationship difficulties, then it makes sense. When you love someone, and you're going through a hard time, you might show reserved affection."

The Hollywood power couple pressed against each other – cheek to cheek – for a moment before checking out Affleck's son's basketball game.

Once the game was over, Ben was spotted carrying a basketball while wearing his maroon corduroy coat and jeans. Lopez wore a pair of bell bottom denim slacks with a black, long-sleeved blouse as she followed closely behind her beau.

"Jen's body language, more reserved and protective, hints at her emotional state," Cobb noted of the "On the Floor" singer. "She looks guarded, holding her purse close to her midsection, as if to shield herself psychologically."

She added, "Ben, in contrast, appears more at ease, holding a basketball in his right hand. It's intriguing to note that both are holding something that prevents them from physically connecting, a poignant detail."

"This physical distance, often a response to relationship issues, can be a source of emotional turmoil, a feeling many of us can relate to."

Lopez did find support from friends at a dance studio just hours after canceling her first tour in five years, which accompanied her first solo album in 10 years.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer was spotted wearing a cream-colored jumpsuit while visiting with pals after breaking the news to friends and fans that her summer tour wouldn't work out.

"Jen's arm is wrapped around her friend, and the polite smile on her face suggests that she's feeling OK," Cobb said. "Perhaps she's feeling good to see friends and get support.

"The one-arm hug could indicate a little uncertainty on her part because of any emotional turmoil caused by alleged relationship problems and a canceled tour. Or, it could be that the one-arm hug is a way to get support without getting too close."

Lopez informed her fans via newsletter on May 31 that the "This Is Me… Live" tour was canceled.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote in her newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

Representatives for Live Nation explained that JLo would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

In addition to the album, Lopez released a documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," which delved into her relationship with Affleck, including their first engagement in 2002 and subsequent breakup.

In the documentary, the couple admitted they "just crumbled under the pressure" of being a tabloid phenomenon, which put a strain on their relationship and led them to call off their 2003 wedding three days before they were to walk down the aisle.

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it the way I did. I very much did object to it," Affleck said.