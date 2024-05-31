Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez 'completely heartsick' as she cancels tour amid Ben Affleck split rumors

JLo is 'taking time off' instead of touring to spend time with husband Ben Affleck and her children

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Kevin Smith describes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'Inspiring' Video

Kevin Smith describes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'Inspiring'

'Clerks' actor and director Kevin Smith spoke with Fox News Digital at the 'Clerks III' premiere about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding, praising Lopez's decorating skills and the couple's relationship. 

Jennifer Lopez canceled her "THIS IS ME...LIVE" tour Friday.

Representatives for Live Nation explained JLo would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote in her newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

The news of her tour cancelation comes as Lopez and husband Ben Affleck face separation speculation.

Jennifer Lopez at the "Atlas" premiere in Mexico City in a white ruffled Chloé dress with a plunging neckline and high slit.

Jennifer Lopez canceled her "THIS IS ME...LIVE" tour. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Trending