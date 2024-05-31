Jennifer Lopez 'completely heartsick' as she cancels tour amid Ben Affleck split rumors

Jennifer Lopez canceled her "THIS IS ME...LIVE" tour Friday.

Representatives for Live Nation explained JLo would be "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote in her newsletter. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

The news of her tour cancelation comes as Lopez and husband Ben Affleck face separation speculation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.