Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs as she prepares for tour

Jennifer Lopez works hard — and has the hard abs to show for it.

The 49-year-old singer, actress and dancer posted a gym selfie on Saturday, writing, "Getting it in right before rehearsals. Almost tour time."

Commenters including Khloe Kardashian, who simply left a series of tongue-out emojis, and Kristin Chenoweth, who called Lopez her "inspiration."

Lopez has been hard at work preparing for her upcoming North America arena tour, set to kick off this summer.

In March, Lopez flaunted her taut tummy in a hot pink bikini while filming "Hustlers," in which she stars alongside Constance Wu and Cardi B as a stripper.

In January, J.Lo showed off her midsection while in the midst of a 10-day challenge of eliminating sugar and carbs from her diet.

Last week, Lopez posted a photo promoting eco-friendly athletic leggings while showcasing her six-pack abs and toned arms.